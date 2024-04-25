Resident voices safety concerns

Former railway engineer and trainer Kevin Phillips is concerned about the potential for accidents on the Taieri Gorge Railway. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Mosgiel resident Kevin Phillips has raised safety concerns about Dunedin’s tourist trains despite being a train enthusiast.

As a retired engineer with over 50 years of experience in the rail industry, he highlighted several issues that he believed could lead to serious accidents on the Taieri Gorge line. These concerns were based on his observations from 2019 and 2020.

During the last Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board public forum Mr Phillips highlighted several issues including the poor condition of the track from North Taieri to Middlemarch, which was exacerbated by the use of 56-foot carriages that were too long for the conditions.

He also pointed out issues with the 140-year-old Wingatui viaduct, including damaged stonework and subsidence at 13.7km from a blocked culvert.

At an estimated $1.5 million per km, it could cost up to $96m to bring the 64km railway up to the standard he believed it should be.

"In my career in railways I’ve had ten serious accidents. I’ve had six fatalities, two suicides and I’ve had two locomotives tip over"

"They say if you don’t learn from the past you are bound to repeat it"

"My concern is I don’t want it on my conscience if or maybe when something happens"

A Dunedin City Holdings Ltd spokesperson said Dunedin Railways took its responsibilities extremely seriously across all parts of its operation, including on the Taieri Gorge line, to ensure a safe and reliable experience for everyone.

An independent audit by Holmes in November 2022 found the Taieri Gorge track, bridges, and tunnels to be in a satisfactory condition. No urgent maintenance was identified, and Dunedin Railways was commended for its real-time monitoring.

A separate independent audit by a specialist track consultant, carried out in September 2022, examined the Taieri Gorge branch line track conditions.

It concluded the railway to Hindon "is being well managed and maintained by a competent team. Continual improvements are being made in track and corridor assets’’.

A review of recorded faults by Dunedin Railways has also found no evidence that the 56-foot carriages cause more damage to the line than older, smaller types. The number of track faults is in proportion to track usage, and the larger carriages offer improved safety for passengers.

Dunedin Railways engaged a consultant engineer in November 2023 to assess the safety of the Wingatui Viaduct bridge.

Five of the eight spans have had their wooden rail beams replaced with steel, and the remaining beams will be replaced within three years.

Corbels are being monitored and will be replaced between July 2024 and June 2025.

Dunedin Railways has also added a new culvert at the Dunedin end of this site, and repaired the culvert at the Parera end, and trains are restricted to 25kmh in the area.

