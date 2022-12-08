Riders raise $4000 for mental health

Youthline Otago general manager Donna Hall (left) greets Tribal Nations Motorcycle Community ambassador Garry McLennan at Youthline’s premises on Stuart St. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The Riders Against Teen Suicide (Rats) community motorbike ride last month, run by the Tribal Nations Motorcycle Community, raised $2000 for Youthline Otago and $2000 for I Am Hope.

I Am Hope Otago ambassador Scott Weatherall said the funds would go towards talks in schools and workplaces that aim to normalise conversations about mental health.

This included discussions about how having an "inner critic" was normal.

"We say things to ourselves that we would never accept from anyone else."

It also included finding ways to be supportive of friends on a regular basis, he said.

"How do we support our buddies every day, rather than waiting for them to be in not a great place?"

"If we just look after each other every single day, then we are more likely to pick up when things are not going so well."

Youthline Otago general manager Donna Hall said funds would help support volunteers in Otago who were available "24/7" for counselling, helping people via phone calls, text messages, web chats and face-to-face conversations.

The organisation mostly worked with people aged 12-24, but they had a flexible approach with people who were looking for face-to-face counselling.

"We don’t really like to turn people away."

The organisation also provided community mental health programmes to high schools on a number of topics, including relationships and intimacy, she said.

