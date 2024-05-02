Supporting a great cause

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Otago Daily Times’ own Mr Monopoly hands over a giant cheque for $4000, raised through sales of the paper’s local edition of the Monopoly board game, to Cancer Society community funding partner Craig McGregor.

Launched last December, the game celebrates Otago and the ODT’s 162-year history and has proven popular with locals.

An image of the newspaper’s 160th edition appears on the board, while towns around Otago feature as the "properties" for sale around the edge. Utilities include various Otago cycleways and dams.

Allied Press commercial manager Matthew Holdridge said the special-edition game was Hasbro-licensed, so was an "official 100% Monopoly game".

"It has all the same rules. It’s just totally customised to Otago," he said.

The game can be bought from Allied Press offices or odtshop.co.nz, and $5 is donated to the Cancer Society for every box sold.