Competition honours flash fiction

Keeping it brief is the focus for writers keen to take part in National Flash Fiction Day, creating stories of no more than 300 words.

Entries are now open for writers to participate in a locally-based competition, entitled "Rhythm & Sound: Our World, Our Words".

The challenge is to write a very small story in response to a visual prompt from artworks supplied by local artists. Writers can submit one or two pieces of up to 100 words each.

For more information, email nationalflash@gmail.com, with the subject line "DUNEDIN EKPHRASTIC 2024", to receive more details and selected artworks as prompts.

Submissions close at midnight on May 30.