Rise in entries exciting, marathon organisers say

Looking ahead to the Dunedin Marathon are (from left) K9MD trainer Lynette James with 6-year-old detection dog Freida, marathon chairwoman Maria Sleeman and race director Becs Adler, at what will be the event’s finish line in six weeks. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Preparations are ramping up for the Dunedin Marathon, with six weeks to go before runners and walkers take to the city’s streets in the giant community event on September 10.

Marathon chairwoman Maria Sleeman said things were looking positive in the leadup to the 43rd running of the event, with 1464 entries so far — well ahead of last year.

Organisers are celebrating the return of the full-scale event for the second year, after the Covid-19 interruptions in 2020 and 2021, and are thrilled to name Dunedin-based K9 Medical Detection New Zealand as the official race charity for this year.

In addition, the full Dunedin marathon course has been certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, and can be used as a qualifying event for international races, such as the Boston Marathon.

So far organisers had received 273 entries in the full marathon, 637 in the half-marathon run, 111 in the half-marathon walk, 187 in the 10km run, 114 in the 10km walk and 142 in the 5km fun run/walk.

"It’s exciting to have those numbers with the event six weeks away, and the entries are coming in steadily," Ms Sleeman said.

Standard entries continue until August 13, after which late entries kick in, continuing until September 9.

For the second time, the marathon organising committee is working closely with major sponsor Emerson’s Brewery, which will host the finish line and family-friendly after-event celebrations at a tent village in the carpark.

"We have made a change to the finish line, which will be at the entrance to the Emerson’s carpark, so competitors will come down the Ward St ramp to the finish," she said.

"This will really help to give spectators and supporters a better view, and will create a great atmosphere at the finish.

"We really want our participants to get that fantastic finish-line feeling."

Run by Caversham Harriers since 1979, the Dunedin Marathon returned after a two-year pandemic-enforced break in 2022 with a new sponsor and new courses.

These courses were proven a success, and have been retained this year, apart from the change to the finish line and an earlier start for the full marathon at 7.30am.

The Dunedin Marathon is also welcoming a new race director this year — experienced events organiser Becs Adler.

"I’m excited to be joining such an amazing group of volunteers, who come together every year to organise a great marathon event for the love of it," she said.

Having tackled the half-marathon walk twice, as well as the 10km walk event, Ms Adler has a good feel for how the event is run.

And she brings the knowledge gained through a 15-year events career to the role.

She is also a staff member at NZME — media partner for the Dunedin Marathon.

"I’m looking forward to helping co-ordinate the event, so that everyone has a great experience on the day.

"The main thing is that everyone leaves with a smile on their face and a sense of achievement."

K9 Medical Detection NZ founder and chief executive Pauline Blomfield was delighted the organisation had been selected as the official charity for the Dunedin Marathon.

"It’s a very prestigious event to be involved in — we are so grateful for their support," she said.

K9MD volunteers will be on hand at the event to collect donations, and a gold coin donation will be requested for carparking at Logan Park, which the organisation will receive.

Ms Blomfield said K9 Medical Detection NZ received no government funding, and relied on the community to raise the $800,000 needed each year to care for and train its eight specialist detection dogs.

