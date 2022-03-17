Thursday, 17 March 2022

Ross Creek clearing work under way

    1. The Star

    The Dunedin City Council is starting bush and tree clearance work around the Ross Creek reservoir dam this month to prevent blocking of diversion channels and the spillway.

    A section of bush and scrub about 2m wide will be cleared along both sides of the two diversion channels at the reservoir.

    The concrete base and walls of the diversion channels and spillway will also be repaired to prevent water leaking into the substructure that could cause erosion and so water can flow efficiently along them during high rainfall.

    The work started on Monday and will take about a month to complete.

    Council Three Waters acting group manager Mike Perkins said the path around the dam would be closed for a few weeks while the work was carried out.

    Burma Rd may also need to be temporarily closed while large trees are cut down.

