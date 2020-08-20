Sea lion numbers exciting, concerning

The increasing number of sea lion pups being born on Dunedin’s coastline is cause for both excitement and concern, the New Zealand Sea Lion Trust says.

During a recent Otago Peninsula Community Board meeting, trust chairwoman Jordana Whyte said 15 sea lion pups were born on Dunedin beaches this season — 13 of which survived.

Miss Whyte was delighted because it was a sign the population would increase significantly in the coming years.

But with the increasing number of sea lions along the Otago coastline, came greater interaction between them and humans.

One particular place of concern was a pool, situated near a public road on the Otago Peninsula, where sea lion pups liked to play and socialise.

She declined to say where it was because she wanted to discourage people from going there.

"It’s a safe creching spot. They can play in the pool, they’re not subject to any predators in that area."

The problem was, tourists and Dunedin residents were getting too close to the sea lions, and there was a fear the sea lions may get struck by passing cars.

"We’re going to have more sites like this, not just on the peninsula but all around Otago and Southland.

"It’s a real concern."

She asked if the community board could start thinking about measures that could help mitigate those dangers.

"The Dunedin City Council, the community board, local residents, the Department of Conservation, Ngai Tahu — they’re all groups that need to come up with some solutions and some forward planning."