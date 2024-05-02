Singing competition shaking it up

Top place-getters in last year’s Cleveland Recital section of the Green Island Junior Vocal Competition, now dubbed SongFest’24, were (from left) Rosie Auchinvole, first place, Jesse Hanan, second and Rosie McAllister, third. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Big prize money, a new name, new website and a brand-new location: the Green Island Junior Vocal Competition is changing for the better.

Now dubbed SongFest’24, the singing festival meets the demands of a new age, organising committee member Jill Rutherford said.

"We live in a whole other era from when these singing competitions first started over 75 years ago. Musical styles, tastes and expectations have all changed, and so must we," she said.

The old name was "a bit of a mouthful", and spoke more to an older generation.

"We’re hoping SongFest’24 will attract younger kids. It’s less daunting, more fun."

Last year, the festival introduced two waiata classes for the first time, a change that was "long overdue", she said.

"Tangata whenua has an incredibly rich tradition of song. That needs to be celebrated."

Dunedin adjudicator Kelly-Ann Tahitahi (Matua Poia Rewi) will be back again to judge the best waiata.

Thanks to generous sponsorship, more prize money is being offered, $2500 in total across all singing classes: waiata, contemporary, pop, musical theatre and classical.

Heading the list is the prestigious Cleveland Recital: this year’s winner will be taking home $400, second $300 and third $200. Ms Rutherford expects some of the finest young singers (18 to under-21) will be vying for the prize.

These young people are the stars of tomorrow.

"People like world-class bass-baritone Jonathan Lemalu have sung in the Cleveland, so it’s well worth coming out to hear them perform," she said.

Vocalists will also have a new inner-city stage on which to sing — the Otago Boys’ High School auditorium. The organisers shifted the event from Mosgiel so it would be easier for most singers, teachers and whānau to attend.

"To be a performer, you actually have to get out there and perform.

"SongFest’24 is the perfect venue for young singers who might be a bit shy or uncertain. They get to sing in front of a supportive audience and receive positive feedback from an experienced adjudicator."

Joining waiata judge Kell-Ann Tahitahi will be the festival’s main adjudicator, Christchurch mezzo soprano and vocal tutor Zara Ballara (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu and Whakatohea).

"We’re super lucky to have her. She’s warm, generous and incredibly knowledgeable across all singing styles," Ms Rutherford said.

Jesse Hanan and Grace Hill, 17, are both singing competition "veterans" having first started as children.

Now the lead singer-songwriter of local indie band Ivy, and a second-year performance student at Otago University, Jesse says nothing beats SongFest to get a singer ready for "the real world" of performing.

"It teaches you to take helpful criticism with good grace. You might not always win, but you never really ‘lose’. There’s no real risk," he said.

Grace, a talented Columba College student, agrees.

"I can now perform with confidence across a range of styles. If you love to sing, give it a go! It will take your singing to a whole new level," she said.

- SongFest’24 will be held from June 7-9 at Otago Boys’ High School auditorium. Entries close on May 8.

For information, visit www.greenislandcomps.org.nz