Event to share joy, benefits of dance

Dance Ōtepoti general manager Anna Noonan. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dunedin’s dance community will come together this weekend to celebrate International Dance Day, April 29, with a festival of free dance events.

Dance Ōtepoti founder and general manager Anna Noonan said "the purpose of International Dance Day is to celebrate dance in all its forms and share the joy and benefits with others".

"We had such a great time last year, and such a great uptake — the dance community here absolutely loves the opportunity to show their skills to the public.

"This year, we have another fantastic range of events including workshops, classes, talks and of course lots of performance," Noonan said.

The busy programme of free events will be held this Saturday and Sunday, in the lower Octagon, the Dunedin Community Gallery and Toitū Otago Settlers Museum’s Josephine Foyer.

"There are more than 200 dancers, dance artists and groups involved in the weekend and plenty for the people of Dunedin to enjoy and get involved in," Noonan said.

This year’s Ōtepoti festival of dance has been supported by the Dunedin City Council.

International Dance Day 2024 programme

Saturday, May 4

9.15am: Yoga for dancers.

10.45am: Creative movement and storytelling with Susan Wardell.

Noon: Lunchtime concert, Octagon.

2pm Otago Dancers class for children/young dancers.

2.15pm Afternoon concert at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum.

3.30pm F Team funky fitness class and flash mob, Octagon.

Sunday, May 5

10am Movement for everyone workshop with Caroline Plummer Fellow Marcela Giesche.

Noon Dance/Health/Wellbeing — discussion on the benefits of dance.

Noon Rock ’n’ Roll Revival taster at Toitū OSM.

1pm Khamzin Belly Dance taster at Toitū OSM.

2pm Vuelta Salsa Dance taster at Toitū OSM.

2pm Open studio at Dunedin Community Gallery.

2.30pm Contra Dance taster at Toitū OSM.