Spirited Matariki performance

Celebrating Matariki — Whakanuia Matariki

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, July 22

King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre

The gentle, haunting sounds of taonga puoro were highlighted in a fascinating Matariki programme presented by Dunedin Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Brent Stewart at the weekend.

The intimate surroundings of the King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre were a good space for the DSO’s Celebrating Matariki — Whakanuia Matariki matinee concerts, allowing the audience to closely observe Ariana Tikao’s performance on an array of traditional Māori instruments.

Following a mihi from Mauraka Edwards, the concert’s first half featured four New Zealand works, beginning with the peaceful Manaaki, by Tikao and Philip Brownlee. This was followed by Larry Pruden’s delicate Night Song, featuring the strings in slow melodies.

In Brigid Bisley’s vibrant Glimmer of Blue, the vibraphone created beautiful sounds encouraging contemplation of the cosmos.

The first half culminated in a world premier performance of Dame Gillian Whitehead’s Ngā Whetū o Matariki — Stars of Matariki, which highlighted the call and response of Tikao’s taonga puoro and orchestra.

This spellbinding, impressive work was a great success with the audience, who gave the composer (in attendance) a thunderous ovation.

The concert’s second half featured Mozart’s upbeat and energetic Symphony, No 41, Jupiter.

Stewart’s obvious pleasure in the work carried the orchestra along with him in a spirited, joyful performance ending a special concert in exciting fashion.