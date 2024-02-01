Splendid showcase of over 80 vintage cars at 70th rally

Gavin and Annette Hunt, of Ashburton, in their 1903 Darracq. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Locals enjoyed a splendid showcase of motoring history on Saturday as the 70th anniversary of the Dunedin to Brighton All Veteran Vehicle Rally began with a display of more than 80 pre-1919 vehicles in the Octagon.

As the sun shone on sparkling brass and chrome and the air filled with the sounds of ancient engines, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich flagged away the roving relics of a bygone era as they began their journey to the the Brighton Domain for lunch at the Brighton Rugby Club pavilion before a return run to Dunedin and a prizegiving dinner at the Edgar Centre.

RESULTS

The Early Bird prize was awarded to Bill Sheddan for his meticulously maintained 1914 Saxon.

Colin and Judy Winter, of Dunedin, travel in style in their 1900 Wolseley.

The Organiser’s Choice went to Stephen Kidd for his 1913 Darracq, noted particularly for its originality.

A one-off prize for the weekend, the McIvor & Veitch Prize for First Motorcycle, was awarded to Boyd Wilkinson, for his 1914 Bradbury Motorcycle with a sidecar.

In the field tests, Jason Roberts took the top spot in his 1913 BSA motorcycle. He was closely followed by Boyd Wilkinson and his 1914 Bradbury motorcycle with a sidecar, and in third place was John Gray who showcased a 1915 Ford Model T station wagon.

Mr Wilkinson emerged as the overall winner, followed by Mr Roberts. Third place was John Foster with his 1910 Humber motorcycle.

There was competition across various classes at the rally.

In Class 1, vehicles with fewer than 4 cylinders, Mr Kidd’s 1908 Little Briton led the pack, then Phil Boult’s 1913 Alldays & Onions and Ashley Bell in a 1912 Renault.

Ashley and Gwen Bell, of Invercargill, in their 1912 Renault AX.

Class 2 featured vehicles with more than 4 cylinders under 20hp, where Trevor Carston’s 1912 Rover triumphed.

In Class 3, vehicles with more than 4 cylinders over 20hp, Graeme Duthie took the lead in his 1917 Ford T Truck.

Motorcycle enthusiasts had their moment in Classes 4 and 5.

In Class 4, Russell Dale’s 1911 Abingdon King Dick took the top spot.

In Class 5, for motorcycles with gears or variable transmission, John Martin’s 1913 Royal Enfield was the victor.

The concours for cars awarded to Allan Dippie and his 1913 IHC Autowagon, while Mr Dale led the motorcycle category.

In the field tests for cars, Mr Duthie took first place and Mr Dale took the top spot for motorcycle field tests.

The Best Overall Car went to Mr Duthie, while Mr Dale won Best Overall Motorcycle.