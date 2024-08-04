Spotlight on Otago film-makers

From the international impact of war, to a secret world inside a second-hand shop, cinematic visions from the minds of Otago film-makers will shine during a night of movie magic.

Dunedin Short Film Screening organisers and film-makers Bridget Ellis and Sergey Sushinskiy have put together a schedule of seven movies to be shown on Tuesday, August 13, at Reading Cinemas.

From reality TV to political scandals, these films offer a captivating glimpse into a wide spectrum of human imagination.

Sushinskiy will be premiering his work Relocation at the short film event.

His film tells the tale of a young Ukrainian woman struggling to move her family from the war-torn country.

"It’s a narrative film but it’s based on a real situation, about the first few weeks of the full-scale war in Ukraine, and how people all over the world are trying to rescue their relatives from Ukraine, which is under bombing."

For Sushinskiy, his background means he has a unique perspective on the conflict.

"I’m Russian, ethnically I’m Russian, and I’m still a Russian citizen, so I was born and raised in Moscow, Russian Federation, and I just don’t support this war and don’t support the regime that started this war."

Director Bridget Ellis explores a spiritual secret found among a treasure trove of forgotten objects in her premiere of The Second Hand Shop.

"Olivia, the girl, finds this very old suitcase which is tucked away in an attic that has been there for years and years, and the house belongs to a Māori family, a Waitaha family, and so inside this suitcase is something pretty special."

Dunedin Short Film Screening organisers Bridget Ellis and Sergey Sushinskiy are highlighting the talent of Otago film-makers. Photo: Simon Henderson

The pair created the night of short films as a way to celebrate local moviemakers and highlight the range of talents in the region.

Ellis said they put out submissions for entry and received some "excellent responses".

"We hope people come along and experience all these different worlds on the screen."

All of the films featured were completed in the last two years.

One of the most recent films is The Reality of Love, created during the current round of the 48 Hour Film Festival by a Queenstown team led by actor, producer and writer Amalia Remus alongside writer, director and producer Jonty Norton.

Two internationally released Dunedin shorts will also be seen on the big screen.

The Girl, The Lamb & The Man by Jacinta Compton and Flora & the Greater Good, written and directed by David Hay, have screened at overseas festivals.

After the screening, there will be a question-and-answer session with film-makers and a social gathering in the foyer.

More information and tickets can be found at fb.com/DunedinFilms.

