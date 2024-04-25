Stormwater community day a success

Ecotago scientist Andrew Innes sets up a microscope to show youngsters the tiny creatures living in the water of Tomahawk Lagoon. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The inaugural stormwater community day at Tomahawk Lagoon attracted more than 100 people, keen to learn about water and environmental science.

The event on April 17 gave visitors a chance to learn about what the city’s stormwater systems look like and how they can affect the local environment.

Leading the Tomahawk Lagoon Community Day was newly appointed Otago Regional Programmes project delivery specialist Jennifer Lawn.

Ms Lawn was working in conjunction with Ecotago scientists, the University of Otago aquavan, and Dunedin City Council.

There were tips on mindful car washing, gardening, and DIY projects to ensure we treat our gutters and drains like streams — and to drain only rain.

People of all ages also got hands-on with invertebrates, touch tanks and learned more about the Enviroschools Otago programmes.