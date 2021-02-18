Student events cancelled, postponed

Some events planned for students this week have been cancelled or postponed.

Due to the Covid-19 Alert Level 2 restriction which only allows gatherings of up to 100 people, the university has had to cancel or postpone welcoming events.

Many students are back in the city for Flo Week — flatting orientation week — and Orientation Week starts on Monday.

Vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne was set to host welcome events for staff on Monday, local students and parents on Tuesday and colleges yesterday.

All were cancelled.

Saturday’s Orientaster event has been postponed.

It was set to feature performances by The Upbeats ft Tali, Alix Perez and ShortBall.

A new date will be announced in the coming weeks.

The University of Otago Students’ Association posted online some Flo Week events had also been postponed until the city was in Alert Level 1.

These included Back to School, Trippy Tuesday and Gothic parties planned for Castle St.

Police were patrolling the street and surrounding areas to keep students safe and enforce Level 2 restrictions.

The association also cancelled its final Summer in Dunners event yesterday.

A decision about O Week events would be made in due course.