Super Saturday big step towards 90% vaccinated

Bruce Hayman (left) takes details from Harper Wilson (12) and his dad Steve Wilson, during the vaccination event in the Octagon on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The highly successful Super Saturday event gave vaccination rates a big boost across the Southern district.

Almost 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered across the Southern District on Super Saturday, October 16, meaning 86% of the eligible population have received one dose and 68.5% are fully vaccinated.

Dunedin continues to lead the national table for vaccinations, with 90.78% having one dose and 76.94% fully vaccinated as at Tuesday, October 19.

Southern Covid-19 vaccination programme lead Hamish Brown expressed his thanks to the teams across the district who worked hard to pull out all the stops on the national day of vaccination, and to the councils, volunteer groups and businesses who offered their support.

‘‘We were really pleased with the turnout and the atmosphere was incredible, with the public coming together as a community to get protected against Covid-19,’’ he said.

‘‘This was a significant step towards our goal of reaching at least 90% vaccinated by Christmas, with about 11,000 people still to go to hit this target.’’

Mr Brown stressed this was not the end of the programme and there would be many more opportunities to get the jab.

‘‘We still have over 110 providers across the district operating weekly schedules, are undertaking workplace vaccinations and have outreach teams going into smaller communities,’’ he said.

‘‘While the current target was at least 90% of the population vaccinated by Christmas, the more people who are vaccinated, the better,’’ he said.

No appointments are required at mass vaccination centres in Dunedin and Invercargill, vaccinating pharmacies and some general practices.

For those who prefer to plan, bookings are still available through bookmyvaccine.nz or over the phone by calling 080028 29 26.

If you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine, you can also call this free helpline to talk to a health professional.