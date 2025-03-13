Superb, intense concert

CLERICI CONDUCTS TCHAIKOVSKY

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra

March 8, Dunedin Town Hall

A superb performance by the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, brilliantly led by conductor Umberto Clerici, delighted a large audience on Saturday night.

The "Clerici conducts Tchaikovsky" concert began in joyful style with a high-spirited palate cleanser in Mozart’s Overture to his opera Abduction from the Seraglio — a fast-paced piece that set the scene for what was to come.

Australia-based pianist Konstantin Shamray then joined the orchestra for a masterful performance of Saint-Saens epic Piano Concerto No. 5, "Egyptian".

Filled with beautiful melodies and rippling arpeggios, the concerto showcased Shamray’s extraordinary skills as it built to a thrilling conclusion.

The DSO were impressive in support, matching Shamray’s fiery energy in the fast passages and sensitivity in the quieter sections, under the inspiring leadership of Clerici.

After thunderous applause, Shamray returned to the stage with a beautiful encore — Debussy’s Etude No. 11 Pour Les Arpeges.

Following the fantastic first half, the audience settled in with anticipation for the intense emotions and power of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6, "Pathetique".

The four-movement symphony, Tchaikovsky’s last, was composed against a backdrop of difficulties for the composer and contemplated his death and legacy.

Opening and closing in sombre style, the symphony moves through massive highs and lows, which were tackled with aplomb by the orchestra, under the steady guidance of Clerici.

Each of the orchestra’s sections had a chance to shine in the work, all handled with aplomb, with special kudos to the brass and woodwind sections for strong contributions.

All in all, the "Clerici conducts Tchaikovsky" concert was a resounding success for the DSO, and augurs well for a great year of music-making ahead.