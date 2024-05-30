PHOTO: CLIVE COPEMAN

Dunedin Harmony Chorus won their small chorus division and placed third overall at the Soaring Sounds Sweet Adelines contest held in the town hall last weekend.

International coaches judged the event and the group’s overall score placed them in the top 20 women’s small barbershop choruses in the world.

Director Robyn Abernethy was thrilled with the result, especially as members were heavily involved with organising the event.

The chorus is always keen for new members and invites women who are interested in barbershop singing to attend rehearsals held on Tuesday nights, from 7.30pm, at Andersons Bay Bowling Club.