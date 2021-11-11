Vogel St Hospice Shop in need of volunteers

Long-standing volunteer Linda Clapham sorts through donated items in the new basement space at the Vogel St Hospice Shop. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The Vogel St Hospice Shop has expanded, opening a 190sqm basement space for clearance and household items.

The superstore, which opened in Vogel St in March last year, is the largest of the six hospice shops in Otago, with paid staff and supported by about 80 volunteers.

Otago Community Hospice retail development manager Cat Callanan said adding the extra space meant the search was on for another 15 volunteers to join the Vogel St Hospice Shop team.

‘‘It’s a big operation at the shop, and opening up another 190sqm is a significant expansion,’’ Ms Callanan said.

‘‘So we urgently need more volunteers to help keep things running smoothly.’’

Most volunteers were rostered on for one three and a-half-hour shift a week.

The Vogel St shop accepts a broad range of household and personal items, from clothing to crockery, bedding, books, bric-a-brac, outdoor equipment and furniture.

Along with operating as an op-shop, the store acts as a storage and processing space, allowing items to be distributed to other hospice shops.

Ms Callanan said the hospice shops were a major contributor to the organisation’s $2.4million annual fundraising target.

Despite issues caused by Covid, the shops generated $1.1million for the Otago Community Hospice coffers.

Each year it costs about $6.3million to run the hospice, the Government providing about 58% of its funding. The rest must be fundraised.

The hospice provides free specialist palliative care for patients and their families across Otago.

People who are interested in volunteering at the Vogel St store are invited to attend an information evening on site at 127 Vogel St next Tuesday, November 16, at 6pm.

People are asked to register their interest by emailing rebecca.shaw@otagohospice.co.nz