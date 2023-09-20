Hair today, gone tomorrow - Health & Beauty

Hair today, gone tomorrow

There are many differing methods of hair removal which vary in price and effort. As we celebrate winter going on its sabbatical until next year, thoughts may turn to greater sun exposure and the desire for smoother skin. It is worth checking the expiration date on your sunscreen to ensure it’s still effective. Whether old-school shaving, waxing, electrolysis or depilatory creams, there’s a technique for every budget.

Waxing and creams

Waxing removes hair from the roots and is cheaper and less invasive than other methods. Hot wax is applied to the skin with a small spatula; the beauty therapist removes it, and the hairs, once the wax has cooled. Strip wax is using a disposable strip applied over the wax which is then removed. Soft wax is also gently warmed but is cream or resin-based and can be used over larger areas of skin and with the use of cloth strips. Waxing can last for up to six weeks. A depilatory cream dissolves hair on the surface of the skin. It is a quick way of removing hair at home but only lasts for a few days. If you have a skin condition such as eczema or strong sensitivity to products, it is wise to not use these creams, or at least do a spot test beforehand.

Electrolysis

Electrolysis can remove individual hairs and can be applied to smaller areas, such as the face. Small electrical currents are inserted into the hair follicles by a probe; this destroys the cells responsible for stimulating hair growth. You may need several sessions and side-effects may include a reddening of the skin and tenderness. This treatment should be carried out by a qualified electrologist.

Laser

This method uses selective photothermolysis, a light source from a handpiece that heats and destroys hair follicles in the skin, targeting the melanin (pigment) in the follicle. The melanin absorbs the laser’s heat and the follicles are destroyed. Blonde hairs are difficult to remove with lasers due to a lighter pigmentation than dark hairs. However, new technology has been developed with some effectiveness, whereby lasers can dye the blonde hair with artificial pigmentation. Multiple treatments are required, usually six to eight which are staggered over a period of some weeks, but the results are one of the longer-lasting. Laser hair removal should be practically pain-free. Be aware it is advisable to avoid direct sunlight for four weeks after treatments.

IPL

IPL or Intense Pulsed Light technology directs gentle pulses of light to the hair root, but without burning the skin. This light has differing wavelengths and is less focused than a laser. The hair will go into a “resting phase” whereby the hair will fall out and gradually less hair should grow in that area. The average number of treatments is around six to eight sessions, dependent upon the individual, and should be less painful than other methods. It pays to seek out an experienced technician for both laser and IPL.

Spring makeup trends

This spring sees makeup as one extreme or the other. Is the interior of your house minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in-between? 2023 makeup trends declare there is no middle ground.

Option one: minimalism; this is simple, barely-there makeup that enhances your natural features and appears fresh and light. Gentle pastel colours such as very pale greens or spring-like sky-blues will be popular. A nude foundation should be your base, and a neutral shade lipstick that closely matches your own natural lip colour is a good choice.

Option two: maximalism; vivid, striking colours such as turquoise or purple will shine on eyes and lips. Pops of bold, bright pinks will linger post-Barbie, especially as a vibrant cream blush. A dramatic, dark red lipstick and metallic glitter eye shadow will ensure you stand out from the crowd. Liquid liners will help to create the cat-eye look, close to the lash line. The cat-eye will always be associated with the actress Audrey Hepburn of the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Makeup that is barely-there, or boldly-here, it’s your choice.