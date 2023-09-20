Hair today, gone tomorrow - Health & Beauty

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hair today, gone tomorrow
There are many differing methods of hair removal which vary in price and effort. As we celebrate winter going on its sabbatical until next year, thoughts may turn to greater sun exposure and the desire for smoother skin. It is worth checking the expiration date on your sunscreen to ensure it’s still effective. Whether old-school shaving, waxing, electrolysis or depilatory creams, there’s a technique for every budget.
Waxing and creams
Electrolysis
Electrolysis can remove individual hairs and can be applied to smaller areas, such as the face. Small electrical currents are inserted into the hair follicles by a probe; this destroys the cells responsible for stimulating hair growth. You may need several sessions and side-effects may include a reddening of the skin and tenderness. This treatment should be carried out by a qualified electrologist.
Laser
This method uses selective photothermolysis, a light source from a handpiece that heats and destroys hair follicles in the skin, targeting the melanin (pigment) in the follicle. The melanin absorbs the laser’s heat and the follicles are destroyed. Blonde hairs are difficult to remove with lasers due to a lighter pigmentation than dark hairs. However, new technology has been developed with some effectiveness, whereby lasers can dye the blonde hair with artificial pigmentation. Multiple treatments are required, usually six to eight which are staggered over a period of some weeks, but the results are one of the longer-lasting. Laser hair removal should be practically pain-free. Be aware it is advisable to avoid direct sunlight for four weeks after treatments.
IPL
Spring makeup trends
Option one: minimalism; this is simple, barely-there makeup that enhances your natural features and appears fresh and light. Gentle pastel colours such as very pale greens or spring-like sky-blues will be popular. A nude foundation should be your base, and a neutral shade lipstick that closely matches your own natural lip colour is a good choice.
Option two: maximalism; vivid, striking colours such as turquoise or purple will shine on eyes and lips. Pops of bold, bright pinks will linger post-Barbie, especially as a vibrant cream blush. A dramatic, dark red lipstick and metallic glitter eye shadow will ensure you stand out from the crowd. Liquid liners will help to create the cat-eye look, close to the lash line. The cat-eye will always be associated with the actress Audrey Hepburn of the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Makeup that is barely-there, or boldly-here, it’s your choice.