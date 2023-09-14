Word of Mouth - Alex Hannagan

Alex Hannagan, personal travel designer and co-owner of Hannagan and Greive Travel Associates

I feel that many people out there in the big wide world are striving to create balance in their life; who doesn’t wish to have the perfect equilibrium? Travelling is in my DNA and due to the nature of what I do, I am frequently jet-setting between continents, creating opportunities that are both rewarding and exciting, always learning and meeting new people. I’m actually writing this on a ‘plane to Singapore. Travel can sometimes be taxing on the mind and body, and over the years I have learnt some key gems that help me feel fresh and alive both at home and abroad.

How do you manage your health and fitness with demanding work commitments?

Health and fitness are extremely important to me. To make sure I factor them in as a priority requires great discipline, especially when attempting to balance constant work commitments; I’m always striving to be better at it. When the clock and weather prevail, I will walk at least 10km a day - rain, hail or shine (just not in wind or on dark frosty mornings). When traveling, my active wear always comes with me and most mornings I can be found pounding the pavement somewhere in the world. This gives me clarity and energy that sets me up for the day ahead - the best feeling when accomplished!

Eating well at home is so much easier than when traveling as there are temptations everywhere, all the time. Whether it’s that cheese board on a flight, or tantalising canapés at functions swooning around you constantly, yelling out, “eat me, eat me!!” I do give in occasionally, of course, but hey - everything in moderation, right? To counteract this, I do my best to take a packed nutritious and delicious (a catchphrase I learnt years ago while overseas) salad to eat for lunch most days, otherwise salmon and avocado sushi from The Jitzu is calling my name.

What is your beauty regime and are there any products you swear by?

From a very young age, my mother instilled in me that I should always look after my skin, both on the inside and out. I drink litres of water a day, especially when I am at work and flying. One of my mottos is moisturise, moisturise, moisturise. Find a body and face moisturiser that suits you and use it day and night generously. I particularly love Sothys hydra-nourishing body lotion and for my face, Sothys Nutritive replenishing rich cream – I cannot get enough of it! A good eye cream, serum, and a sunscreen for your face is also your best friend. I apply it without fail wherever in the globe I may be.

It is also amazing what lies in your kitchen cupboard that can work wonders for your skin, not to mention cost-effective too. Mix coconut oil with a small amount of baking soda into a paste in a small bowl (warm slightly in the microwave first). Wet your face first and apply generously with circular movements. Leave on for around 30 minutes and rinse off. Your skin will feel radiantly smooth. A spoonful of olive oil and mānuka honey a day works a treat too.

I’m also an avid vitamin-taker. Apple cider vinegar, turmeric, marine collagen and a probiotic manage to keep sickness at bay; at least, I believe it does and they’re always packed for whatever journey may lie ahead.

Most importantly, do what makes you feel good! What puts me in good stead for a working day is a good night’s sleep; putting on a pair of favourite high heels, a bright scarf and a good lipstick, and I am raring to go!