Word of Mouth - Hannah Wilkins

Hannah Wilkins Breakfast Radio Announcer The Breeze Dunedin

After years of being a “yes” person to the point of burnout, I respect the grind but don't buy into hustle culture anymore. Balance is key, so prioritising what resonates with you most goes to the top of the list every time - you can't pour from an empty cup.

I also love finding small moments of joy in everyday life whether it's planned or spontaneous. Learning about “the art of noticing” (through TikTok of all places!) flipped a switch for me in recognising the importance of being present in the mini moments throughout our day. Earlier this week, I had a “noticing” moment on George Street when a Glassons staff member was out on the footpath setting a rogue spider free. Random, I know. But we had a moment and laughed about how wildly insignificant that moment was, knowing it would be the first story we'd remember to share when talking about our day at home later.

How do you manage your health and fitness with demanding work commitments and your hours of working?

Masters of procrastination know we all thrive on flexible routines. Having a prescribed or strict health and fitness routine just isn't my style; I feel horrible when life gets in the way sometimes and I miss something. So I treat everything as “I get to”, rather than “I have to”. That way it fills even the most mundane parts of your day with more fun and gratitude. It's all about perspective. So my days revolve around three pillars of work. It starts around 5am in The Breeze and Radio Dunedin studios until around midday co-hosting Dunedin's Breakfast with Damian Newell, followed by a few hours with the event company I co-founded, Meadow Creative, and it wraps up with presenting the evening regional television news bulletin, The South Today, on Channel 39. So within that I carve out time to get the step count up by borrowing my mum's mini schnauzer, Maggie, and sneaking into places like The Junction St Clair for a coffee with Mak. But my absolute oasis is Well + Being for Contrast Therapy sessions several times a week (with ice bath and infrared sauna) which I thrive on for resetting and recharging.

How do you relax and “switch off”?

By finding simple self-care practices that turn off the worries of the world for a moment, like listening to podcasts on Rova, and walking. I talk about step count, but it's not about the numbers for me - it's about the feeling of fresh air coursing through your lungs and the salty sea air dancing through your hair. My go-to local spots are Seconds Beach if I only have ten minutes, out to Allan's Beach for the true Wild Dunedin experience, to Queenstown's Alta Lake in the off-season, or up the Organ Pipes if I feel like a full body climb with incredible views. Once in a blue moon I'll take myself away on a solo weekend with no service, to fully switch off and recharge - most recently staying at DOC's Hooker Hut right after a 30cm snowfall in Aoraki Mt Cook National Park where it truly was heaven on earth.

What is your beauty regime and are there any products you swear by?

Minimalists at heart will agree less is more. Just skin, hair and perfume. I've found using hair oils like Chloe Zara in protective styles has saved my hair from years of sun and bleach damage, and I go big as the glass bottle with dropper will last a lifetime. Being in constant air conditioning and heavy lights at the studios is quite overwhelming and drying for my skin (plus I'm a sucker for straight-to-the-point formulas with no frills) so in opening up my cabinet you'll find it overflowing with Emma Lewisham and The Ordinary (especially the Buffet peptide serum for skin healing, hydration and brightness). For makeup, I reach for Aleph Beauty after a hearty swipe of SPF. Evening events are complete with the Bangn Body Illuminating Firming Lotion - most recently at the Cancer Society Spring Ball. And my perfume of the moment is the creamy vanilla debut from Billie Eilish (but I always have a special place in my heart for Stella by Stella McCartney).

What are the main ways you create balance in your life?

