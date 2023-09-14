Word of Mouth - Sean Brosnahan

Seán Brosnahan Toitū Otago Settlers Museum curator

I’m fortunate at this stage of my life that I no longer have many family responsibilities and am free to exercise anytime outside of working hours. I establish and follow routines instinctively. So, I never spend much time thinking, “What should I do?” I just follow my regular weekly schedule. Not everyone works that way but it makes for a consistent regime if you do: don’t think, just do.

What I do is a weekly round of martial arts classes, plus some swimming and cycling. I’ve been practicing Seido karate for 40 years now and I train in the dojo about four times a week. I also do a weekly swim as an “off-day”: 40 lengths of breast-stroke at Moana Pool. At the weekend I like to do at least one cycle of about 15km, usually around the harbour trail. I also have a hill route from my home to St Clair and back. Whenever I get the chance, I love to go up into Central Otago and bike a section of the cycle trail there.

Is there enough awareness about men’s mental health in New Zealand?

Probably not, especially when you consider all the terrible mental health statistics and suicide rates that disproportionately afflict men. It’s interesting to hear of good initiatives in our rural communities, like Farmstrong, tackling the mental health crisis among farmers. There’s probably room for more grassroots support of that nature to help men; good blokes talking to good blokes. I’m very fortunate to have some great male networks – through karate, at work, and in my extended family – that provide that for me. I’m also anchored by my spiritual life, drawing on ancient tradition and sustained by a church community that is welcoming, inclusive and supportive.

There also seems to be a lot of negativity towards masculinity floating about in contemporary culture, which won’t be helping young men to discover their inner strength. Personally, I absolutely love being a man and draw a lot of the essence of who I am from my masculine identity. Part of that are undoubtedly the great male role models I had when growing up, but it also reflects the rich cultural heritage of male hero-figures that fired my imagination as a boy. Aspiring to heroism seems to me to be an essential quality on the path to manhood. In my experience, becoming a hero – as a father, as a husband, as a mate – is what helps build a strong sense of male wellbeing.

How would you describe your diet?

It’s idiosyncratic. My diet is quite balanced and nutritious but very limited: 5+ a day, cereal with nuts and seeds, meat and coleslaw, and very little carbohydrate. I don’t think it would appeal to many people, but it suits me. I follow a time-limited eating schedule, starting at midday and finishing as early in the evening as possible, usually determined by when I get home from karate. Between the two meals, I have fruit for afternoon tea but no other snacks. Once a week I have a chocolate éclair from Mornington Bakery as a lunchtime treat, and most Friday nights I go to Golden Harvest for a chinese meal (always the same thing). At Christmas, I have a “food holiday” where I eat lots of things I don’t eat during the year. I also increase my daily exercise regime at that time, which balances out the excesses to a degree.

How do you maintain a good work/life balance?

I think that my natural inclination to follow routines probably undergirds my particular work-life balance. I actually work quite long hours because I do contract history in the evenings and weekends as well as my regular day job. I do take a break between my two daily work periods and exercise, eat, and read/watch/listen for a few hours before starting my second shift in the evening. Because I love researching and writing, my “work” doesn’t feel like a burden, but more like a hobby. That’s the benefit of doing something that you’re passionate about, for which I am very grateful. I also love travelling, which breaks up my usual routines for a spell and adds a refreshing variety to my life. I love going away, but then I love coming home again.