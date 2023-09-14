Word of Mouth - Sophie Barker

Sophie Barker Deputy Mayor; Te Koromatua Tuarua O Ōtepoti; Dunedin City Council

My life can be crazy busy so I try to ensure I carve out time to do the things that give me joy and inspiration (reading books) and that keep me sane (gardening and friends). Gardening is important to me as it gives me time with nature, creates a lovely space to be in, gives me exercise (shifting compost), sparks creativity (always planning more planting) and contributes to increasing numbers of birds in our backyards so we can fill the city with birdsong. Oh, and my garden grows fresh, organic healthy food!

How do you manage your health and fitness with a demanding job?

That is super hard as I am magnetically attracted to sugar when things get challenging. I’m working on getting more walking into my life as we sit at meetings a lot; so I make conscious choices to take the stairs, drink herbal tea and fit exercise into the daily juggle. Gardening is a great way to get fit which also has a lot of other health benefits too – a perfect package. Mental health is important in a public facing role, so creating space to detox is vital.

How much pressure is there still on older women to ‘look good’ in the workplace?

Unfortunately we still live in a society where people are very often judged on their appearance, and the workplace is no exception. At Council we have livestreamed meetings, so that is pressure to look good as those close-ups can be challenging; the camera adds kilos and fades features, so a bit more makeup is necessary. At home I usually look like Worzel Gummidge so I’m very conscious of the image I’m projecting in the public arena as expectations are high for public representatives. For older women, it can be linked to credibility so there is pressure to not be overlooked – I try hard not to fade into the background.

What is your beauty regime and are there any products you swear by?

I’m pretty simple as I’m allergic to some things, like Vitamin E. 50+ sunscreen to protect skin is so important! Dove soap for cleansing. I swear by Dunedin-made Ayrmed Collagen Serum for skin rejuvenation – it’s our secret, medical grade full-length collagen + hyaluronic acid. Then a dab of Estee Lauder Revitalising Supreme, one of the few moisturisers which doesn’t have Vitamin E in it. These products help put up with all the air-conditioning in the hours we spend inside at meetings. I couldn’t cope without my GHDs either – it’s amazing what a difference 60 seconds with that miracle worker and a slap of lipstick can make! I’d add perfume in here too as it’s an instant mood lifter; good fragrance makes me smile. As we all know, a smile is the best beauty boost you can give yourself.