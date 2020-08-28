Ring my belle

There are many things to consider when choosing wedding and engagement rings - colour of the stones, cuts, metals, price.

Ultimately it comes down to personal taste. But even well after your big day is over, you’ll be wanting to take good care of this ultimate symbol of your union.

Insure it against theft, loss or damage (you can lose a diamond down the sink, or knock it out of its setting at the supermarket).

Remove your ring when using harsh chemicals, applying makeup or sunscreen, playing sports, gardening, or doing the dishes.