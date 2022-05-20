Ring, my belle

There are many things to consider when choosing wedding and engagement rings - colour of the stones, cuts, metals, and price.

Ultimately it comes down to personal taste though. And even after your big day is over, you'll be wanting to take god care of this ultimate symbol of your union.

Insure it against theft, loss, or damage (you can lose a diamond down the sink, or knock it out of its setting at the supermarket).

Remove the ring when using harsh chemicals, applying makeup or sunscreen, playing sports, gardening, or doing the dishes.(Rings from Dunedin Goldsmiths pictured)

