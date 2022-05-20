The perfect spot

In the beautiful part of the world that we live there is a venue to suit all sizes and styles of wedding.Naturally, the level of involvement you wish to have will determine the perfect location for you. Some couples prefer a more do-it-yourself style of function, while others just like to turn up on the day and have nothing to worry about.The reception is likely to take up the largest chunk of your budget, so it is certainly worth putting in a little more effort to find the place that is just right for you.With everything taken care of, there’s really no guess work involved. All you have to do is arrive, unpack, and be pampered.What’s not to like about an outdoors wedding surrounded by vines? But yes, this is a weather-dependant choice requiring sensible footwear, so make sure that you have a rainy-day Plan B.A season-dependant favourite for the outdoors inclined. Plan for the best blooming season so photos are filled with flowers and green leaves.If you know how to make the most of a fairly stark space, this is the perfect option for an inexpensive, cheerful family-friendly occasion with all your favourite people.It’s your special day, so why not make it super memorable by tying the knot on a boat, a hilltop, or even in your perfectly decorated backyard?❏ Go online, ask friends, and ring suppliers to get some ideas.❏ Be clear on the budget...❏ Does it meet your style and theme?❏ Consider having your wedding on a weekday.❏ Save by having the ceremony and reception at the same place.