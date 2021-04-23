SECTIONS
Abbey Palmer
abbey.palmer@odt.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandApril 23

3-D company leader in technology

Nestled in the heart of the Deep South is one of New Zealand’s leading 3-D manufacturing specialists.
3-D company leader in technology
3-D company leader in technology
SouthlandApril 22

Feline the pressure, cat helpers seek litter tray donations

Cat and kitten fosterers are unable to provide animals with the care they need due to a shortage of litter trays.
Feline the pressure, cat helpers seek litter tray donations
Feline the pressure, cat helpers seek litter tray donations
SouthlandApril 21

Electrical fault sparks cow shed fire

An electrical fault sparked a fire in a Southland farm's cow shed earlier today.
SouthlandApril 19

Young and old enjoy new slides

Invercargill residents Aston Gilbert (left) with friend Cairo Mcdonald, who tried a hydroslide for the first time since recovering from breaking both legs - one of them twice.
Young and old enjoy new slides
Young and old enjoy new slides
SouthlandApril 19

Pair pipped at post but not hosed off

They were one point off winning.
Pair pipped at post but not hosed off
Pair pipped at post but not hosed off
SouthlandApril 19

Thousands of tyres catch fire in Southland blaze

A fire at a rural Southland property where thousands of tyres were ablaze has been extinguished.
Thousands of tyres catch fire in Southland blaze
Thousands of tyres catch fire in Southland blaze
SouthlandApril 18

Bangers journey from Auckland in name of charity

The air conditioning on some may not work, while others are almost as good as new — whatever their condition the vehicles have successfully travelled 2400km in the name of charity.
Bangers journey from Auckland in name of charity
Bangers journey from Auckland in name of charity
SouthlandApril 18

Councillor criticises stickering of buildings

Stickering a building if its owner refuses to carry out earthquake strengthening is not going to protect pedestrians in the event of a natural disaster, attendees at a meeting heard last week.
Councillor criticises stickering of buildings
Councillor criticises stickering of buildings
SouthlandApril 15

Council told of need for ethical investments; policy adopted

Investing in ethical projects needs to be a priority, a Southland district councillor says.
Council told of need for ethical investments; policy adopted
Council told of need for ethical investments; policy adopted
SouthlandApril 14

‘Local supplier’ objective poses some difficulties

The definition of a local supplier could become "convoluted" when deciding who gets the job for Southland District Council’s projects.