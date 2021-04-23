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Abbey Palmer
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Latest
Southland
April 23
3-D company leader in technology
Nestled in the heart of the Deep South is one of New Zealand’s leading 3-D manufacturing specialists.
Southland
April 22
Feline the pressure, cat helpers seek litter tray donations
Cat and kitten fosterers are unable to provide animals with the care they need due to a shortage of litter trays.
Southland
April 21
Electrical fault sparks cow shed fire
An electrical fault sparked a fire in a Southland farm's cow shed earlier today.
Southland
April 19
Young and old enjoy new slides
Invercargill residents Aston Gilbert (left) with friend Cairo Mcdonald, who tried a hydroslide for the first time since recovering from breaking both legs - one of them twice.
Southland
April 19
Pair pipped at post but not hosed off
They were one point off winning.
Southland
April 19
Thousands of tyres catch fire in Southland blaze
A fire at a rural Southland property where thousands of tyres were ablaze has been extinguished.
Southland
April 18
Bangers journey from Auckland in name of charity
The air conditioning on some may not work, while others are almost as good as new — whatever their condition the vehicles have successfully travelled 2400km in the name of charity.
Southland
April 18
Councillor criticises stickering of buildings
Stickering a building if its owner refuses to carry out earthquake strengthening is not going to protect pedestrians in the event of a natural disaster, attendees at a meeting heard last week.
Southland
April 15
Council told of need for ethical investments; policy adopted
Investing in ethical projects needs to be a priority, a Southland district councillor says.
Southland
April 14
‘Local supplier’ objective poses some difficulties
The definition of a local supplier could become "convoluted" when deciding who gets the job for Southland District Council’s projects.
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