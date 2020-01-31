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Adam Burns
adam.burns@odt.co.nz

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Central OtagoJanuary 31

Central Otago pubs are evolving

The number of country pubs being put on the market in Central Otago suggests they have become a casualty of changing times, but growth has also presented new clients and new opportunities.
Central Otago pubs are evolving
Central Otago pubs are evolving
Central OtagoJanuary 22

Doc to dispose of part of recreation reserve

An unwanted piece of land in Clyde is set to be discarded by the Department of Conservation after the Central Otago District Council decided it was ‘‘surplus to requirements’’.
Central OtagoJanuary 22

Fireworks strike nerve in Clyde

Safety messages concerning the use of fireworks are being reiterated by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) amid a total fire ban in Central Otago.
Fireworks strike nerve in Clyde
Fireworks strike nerve in Clyde
QueenstownJanuary 22

Concert regulars take chance to tie knot

For a Cromwell couple, it really was a nice day for a white wedding at the Gibbston Valley concert.
Concert regulars take chance to tie knot
Concert regulars take chance to tie knot
Central OtagoJanuary 22

Water use disrupted in Alexandra

A burst pipe in Alexandra left residents without water for several hours yesterday morning.
Water use disrupted in Alexandra
Water use disrupted in Alexandra
Central OtagoJanuary 21

Pipe fixed but residents still urged to conserve water

A burst pipe in Alexandra which left residents without a water supply this morning has been fixed.
Central OtagoJanuary 20

Gravel to be extracted from lower Manuherikia River

Work to extract gravel from the lower Manuherikia River is expected to begin over the coming months.
Gravel to be extracted from lower Manuherikia River
Gravel to be extracted from lower Manuherikia River
MotorsportJanuary 19

Lawson breaks lap record, wins

Kiwi teen sensation Liam Lawson has set an early season marker.
Lawson breaks lap record, wins
Lawson breaks lap record, wins
Central OtagoJanuary 19

1967 Ford coupe most popular

He may be one of the "young bucks" within his car club, but Cromwell’s Leigh Jackson adores the old school charm of hotrods.
1967 Ford coupe most popular
1967 Ford coupe most popular
Central OtagoJanuary 17

52 of 84 parking fines unpaid

More than half the parking tickets issued in Central Otago in the last financial year have not been paid.