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Adam Burns
adam.burns@odt.co.nz
Latest
Central Otago
January 31
Central Otago pubs are evolving
The number of country pubs being put on the market in Central Otago suggests they have become a casualty of changing times, but growth has also presented new clients and new opportunities.
Central Otago
January 22
Doc to dispose of part of recreation reserve
An unwanted piece of land in Clyde is set to be discarded by the Department of Conservation after the Central Otago District Council decided it was ‘‘surplus to requirements’’.
Central Otago
January 22
Fireworks strike nerve in Clyde
Safety messages concerning the use of fireworks are being reiterated by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) amid a total fire ban in Central Otago.
Queenstown
January 22
Concert regulars take chance to tie knot
For a Cromwell couple, it really was a nice day for a white wedding at the Gibbston Valley concert.
Central Otago
January 22
Water use disrupted in Alexandra
A burst pipe in Alexandra left residents without water for several hours yesterday morning.
Central Otago
January 21
Pipe fixed but residents still urged to conserve water
A burst pipe in Alexandra which left residents without a water supply this morning has been fixed.
Central Otago
January 20
Gravel to be extracted from lower Manuherikia River
Work to extract gravel from the lower Manuherikia River is expected to begin over the coming months.
Motorsport
January 19
Lawson breaks lap record, wins
Kiwi teen sensation Liam Lawson has set an early season marker.
Central Otago
January 19
1967 Ford coupe most popular
He may be one of the "young bucks" within his car club, but Cromwell’s Leigh Jackson adores the old school charm of hotrods.
Central Otago
January 17
52 of 84 parking fines unpaid
More than half the parking tickets issued in Central Otago in the last financial year have not been paid.
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