SECTIONS
Alexia Johnston
alexia.johnston@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

Central OtagoMay 12

Cyclist near ‘cut in half’ on runway

A cyclist taking a shortcut across Alexandra Airport was only seconds away from being "cut in half" by a winch cable used to launch a glider.
Cyclist near ‘cut in half’ on runway
Cyclist near ‘cut in half’ on runway
Central OtagoMay 6

Two-lane indoor curling rink opening a success

A helping hand financially and a whole lot of community spirit has helped Central Otago’s newest curling rink project get over the line.
Two-lane indoor curling rink opening a success
Two-lane indoor curling rink opening a success
Central OtagoMay 2

Slide time

Alexandra’s coolest new venture is open for business.
Slide time
Slide time
Central OtagoApril 30

Last business chapter closes with bookshop

A long-standing Maniototo business will close for good today after being on the market for more than four years.
Last business chapter closes with bookshop
Last business chapter closes with bookshop
Central OtagoApril 29

Youth programme to roll out nationally

A programme allowing at-risk teens in Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes to enter employment rather than slip through education system cracks is to be rolled out nationally.
Youth programme to roll out nationally
Youth programme to roll out nationally
Central OtagoApril 24

Long devotion to fallen comrades

It's been 75 years since Tom Landreth returned home from serving in World War 2. And on April 25 every year, the 101-year-old Cromwell veteran dons his suit and medals to attend the Anzac Day service and pay his respects to fallen comrades.
Long devotion to fallen comrades
Long devotion to fallen comrades
Central OtagoApril 8

Central Otago tourism market still performing well

Central Otago’s cycle trails are proving to be the backbone of the region’s tourism industry.
Central Otago tourism market still performing well
Central Otago tourism market still performing well
Central OtagoApril 2

Potential buyers eyeing up Central pubs, hotels

A rural resurgence is under way as potential publicans eye up Central Otago watering holes.
Potential buyers eyeing up Central pubs, hotels
Potential buyers eyeing up Central pubs, hotels
Central OtagoApril 1

Central Otago’s pub sales heating up

Potential publicans are eyeing up Central Otago watering holes.
Central Otago’s pub sales heating up
Central Otago’s pub sales heating up
Central OtagoApril 1

Recognised for work in wine industry

Central Otago vineyard owner and wine producer Janiene Bayliss has reason to raise a glass after being recognised on the world stage as a woman of influence.
Recognised for work in wine industry
Recognised for work in wine industry