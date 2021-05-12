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Alexia Johnston
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Latest
Central Otago
May 12
Cyclist near ‘cut in half’ on runway
A cyclist taking a shortcut across Alexandra Airport was only seconds away from being "cut in half" by a winch cable used to launch a glider.
Central Otago
May 6
Two-lane indoor curling rink opening a success
A helping hand financially and a whole lot of community spirit has helped Central Otago’s newest curling rink project get over the line.
Central Otago
May 2
Slide time
Alexandra’s coolest new venture is open for business.
Central Otago
April 30
Last business chapter closes with bookshop
A long-standing Maniototo business will close for good today after being on the market for more than four years.
Central Otago
April 29
Youth programme to roll out nationally
A programme allowing at-risk teens in Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes to enter employment rather than slip through education system cracks is to be rolled out nationally.
Central Otago
April 24
Long devotion to fallen comrades
It's been 75 years since Tom Landreth returned home from serving in World War 2. And on April 25 every year, the 101-year-old Cromwell veteran dons his suit and medals to attend the Anzac Day service and pay his respects to fallen comrades.
Central Otago
April 8
Central Otago tourism market still performing well
Central Otago’s cycle trails are proving to be the backbone of the region’s tourism industry.
Central Otago
April 2
Potential buyers eyeing up Central pubs, hotels
A rural resurgence is under way as potential publicans eye up Central Otago watering holes.
Central Otago
April 1
Central Otago’s pub sales heating up
Potential publicans are eyeing up Central Otago watering holes.
Central Otago
April 1
Recognised for work in wine industry
Central Otago vineyard owner and wine producer Janiene Bayliss has reason to raise a glass after being recognised on the world stage as a woman of influence.
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