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Alice Scott
alice.scott@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandNovember 27

Vital shelter trees lost in October storm

Blackdale Farm owners Leon and Wendy Black have always taken great pride in their shelter belts.
Vital shelter trees lost in October storm
Vital shelter trees lost in October storm
BusinessAugust 26

A focus on safety, ‘best service possible’

Nicki and Craig McMillan, owner-operators of HeliVentures in North Otago, have been nominated as Rural Champions for their outstanding contribution to the aviation industry and the wider rural sector.
A focus on safety, ‘best service possible’
A focus on safety, ‘best service possible’
NewsAugust 26

Seeing repeat customers real highlight

MARK AND LYNLEY HUNTER, Market gardeners, Waikouaiti
Seeing repeat customers real highlight
Seeing repeat customers real highlight
NewsAugust 26

Couple inspiring young people in sector

PETER AND HELEN HEDDELL, Sheep and beef farmers, Canterbury
Couple inspiring young people in sector
Couple inspiring young people in sector
NewsAugust 26

Lifelong dedication to livestock breeding

ROB HALL, Sheep and beef farmer, Southland
Lifelong dedication to livestock breeding
Lifelong dedication to livestock breeding