SECTIONS
Alistair McMurran
alistair.mcmurran@odt.co.nz

Latest

BowlsNovember 28

Buchanan shines as Queenstown makes final

It was Christine Buchanan's day. She dominated the singles to take Queenstown into the regional zone six final of the women's division one interclub sevens.
Buchanan shines as Queenstown makes final
Buchanan shines as Queenstown makes final
BowlsNovember 24

The numbers tell the story

The statistics have overturned the myth that bowls is a minor sport.
The numbers tell the story
The numbers tell the story
BowlsNovember 21

Giant-killer Gordon 'over the moon'

It was lead Joe Gordon's night. He played a key role in Kaikorai's upset win in the Bowls Dunedin open pairs on Monday night.
Giant-killer Gordon 'over the moon'
Giant-killer Gordon 'over the moon'
BowlsNovember 14

Clements claims 70th centre title

The gap is closing. Bill Clements reached a milestone at the weekend when he won his 70th Central Otago bowls title.
Clements claims 70th centre title
Clements claims 70th centre title
BowlsNovember 13

Girdler in fine form in NZ's Trans Tasman Trophy victory

Former Dunedin bowler Paul Girdler cemented his spot in the Commonwealth Games team with a dominant display on the Gold Coast at the weekend.
Girdler in fine form in NZ's Trans Tasman Trophy victory
Girdler in fine form in NZ's Trans Tasman Trophy victory
BowlsNovember 3

Preparation key to success at top level for Kernaghan

The Black Jacks have embraced sports science and this approach has brought them success on the international stage in the past three years.
Preparation key to success at top level for Kernaghan
Preparation key to success at top level for Kernaghan
BowlsOctober 30

O'Connor shines in Central Otago victory

Queenstown's Margaret O'Connor played a key role in Central Otago's dominance of the women's event against Southland at Invercargill on Sunday.
BowlsOctober 23

Alexandra team claims fours

Trevor Drake skipped an Alexandra Composite team to a narrow win in the Taieri Invitation fours at the weekend.
BowlsOctober 23

Wilson draws way to victory over Master Blaster

Aaron Wilson survived the bombardment by the Master Blaster to become the fourth Australian to win the North East Valley Invitation singles yesterday.
Wilson draws way to victory over Master Blaster
Wilson draws way to victory over Master Blaster
BowlsOctober 22

Swanson honoured as club marks centenary

It was Lorraine Swanson's night. She was presented with a special award at the centennial dinner of the Andersons Bay Bowling Club at the weekend.
Swanson honoured as club marks centenary
Swanson honoured as club marks centenary