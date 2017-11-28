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Latest
Bowls
November 28
Buchanan shines as Queenstown makes final
It was Christine Buchanan's day. She dominated the singles to take Queenstown into the regional zone six final of the women's division one interclub sevens.
Bowls
November 24
The numbers tell the story
The statistics have overturned the myth that bowls is a minor sport.
Bowls
November 21
Giant-killer Gordon 'over the moon'
It was lead Joe Gordon's night. He played a key role in Kaikorai's upset win in the Bowls Dunedin open pairs on Monday night.
Bowls
November 14
Clements claims 70th centre title
The gap is closing. Bill Clements reached a milestone at the weekend when he won his 70th Central Otago bowls title.
Bowls
November 13
Girdler in fine form in NZ's Trans Tasman Trophy victory
Former Dunedin bowler Paul Girdler cemented his spot in the Commonwealth Games team with a dominant display on the Gold Coast at the weekend.
Bowls
November 3
Preparation key to success at top level for Kernaghan
The Black Jacks have embraced sports science and this approach has brought them success on the international stage in the past three years.
Bowls
October 30
O'Connor shines in Central Otago victory
Queenstown's Margaret O'Connor played a key role in Central Otago's dominance of the women's event against Southland at Invercargill on Sunday.
Bowls
October 23
Alexandra team claims fours
Trevor Drake skipped an Alexandra Composite team to a narrow win in the Taieri Invitation fours at the weekend.
Bowls
October 23
Wilson draws way to victory over Master Blaster
Aaron Wilson survived the bombardment by the Master Blaster to become the fourth Australian to win the North East Valley Invitation singles yesterday.
Bowls
October 22
Swanson honoured as club marks centenary
It was Lorraine Swanson's night. She was presented with a special award at the centennial dinner of the Andersons Bay Bowling Club at the weekend.
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