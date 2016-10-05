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Allison Beckham
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Latest
Southland
October 5
Indian student demand falls with fraud scandal
The Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) expects about 120 fewer Indian students to enrol for the rest of this year and next year in the fallout from the documentation fraud scandal.
Business
October 1
Southland's sea of opportunity
Aquaculture has been identified as the Southland industry with the most potential to expand quickly and relatively easily, bringing more business opportunities and jobs, and greater economic returns to the province.
Southland
September 28
Passion for bikes prompts shift to city
Dave Roberts admits he had visited Invercargill only twice, for a total of two days, before he moved to the city permanently last month.
Southland
September 26
Patrons flee laundry fire at restaurant
Firefighters from Bluff and Invercargill check for hot spots after extinguishing a fire at the Oyster Cove restaurant, Stirling Point, Bluff, yesterday.
Southland
September 26
Fire at Bluff restaurant
More than 20 patrons of the Oyster Cove restaurant at Stirling Point, Bluff, had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the laundry at the rear of the building this afternoon.
Southland
September 21
Shot woman in stable condition
A woman who was shot in Invercargill on Tuesday remained in a serious but stable condition in Dunedin hospital yesterday.
Southland
September 20
Otatara shooting: 'He was out of control'
Police have named the man who is believed to have shot a female relative before shooting himself at an Otatara address last night.
Southland
September 19
$1.2 million for humanitarian hub
The community group which has transformed a run-down Invercargill suburb has announced its most ambitious project to date - a $1.2million community hub which will also be a base for the Koha Kai charitable organisation.
Southland
September 16
Silo collapse halts Edendale operation
Staff and contractors were working round the clock to make as much of Fonterra’s Edendale site operational as possible, after a five-storey-high milk silo collapsed at the plant yesterday.
Southland
September 12
Radio station history project grew
Invercargill historian and writer Alex Glennie admits he got a little carried away when researching the history of the Awarua radio station, south of Invercargill.
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