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Allison Beckham
allison.beckham@odt.co.nz

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SouthlandOctober 5

Indian student demand falls with fraud scandal

The Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) expects about 120 fewer Indian students to enrol for the rest of this year and next year in the fallout from the documentation fraud scandal.
Indian student demand falls with fraud scandal
Indian student demand falls with fraud scandal
BusinessOctober 1

Southland's sea of opportunity

Aquaculture has been identified as the Southland industry with the most potential to expand quickly and relatively easily, bringing more business opportunities and jobs, and greater economic returns to the province.
Southland's sea of opportunity
Southland's sea of opportunity
SouthlandSeptember 28

Passion for bikes prompts shift to city

Dave Roberts admits he had visited Invercargill only twice, for a total of two days, before he moved to the city permanently last month.
Passion for bikes prompts shift to city
Passion for bikes prompts shift to city
SouthlandSeptember 26

Patrons flee laundry fire at restaurant

Firefighters from Bluff and Invercargill check for hot spots after extinguishing a fire at the Oyster Cove restaurant, Stirling Point, Bluff, yesterday.
Patrons flee laundry fire at restaurant
Patrons flee laundry fire at restaurant
SouthlandSeptember 26

Fire at Bluff restaurant

More than 20 patrons of the Oyster Cove restaurant at Stirling Point, Bluff, had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the laundry at the rear of the building this afternoon.
Fire at Bluff restaurant
Fire at Bluff restaurant
SouthlandSeptember 21

Shot woman in stable condition

A woman who was shot in Invercargill on Tuesday remained in a serious but stable condition in Dunedin hospital yesterday.
SouthlandSeptember 20

Otatara shooting: 'He was out of control'

Police have named the man who is believed to have shot a female relative before shooting himself at an Otatara address last night.
Otatara shooting: 'He was out of control'
Otatara shooting: 'He was out of control'
SouthlandSeptember 19

$1.2 million for humanitarian hub

The community group which has transformed a run-down Invercargill suburb has announced its most ambitious project to date - a $1.2million community hub which will also be a base for the Koha Kai charitable organisation.
$1.2 million for humanitarian hub
$1.2 million for humanitarian hub
SouthlandSeptember 16

Silo collapse halts Edendale operation

Staff and contractors were working round the clock to make as much of Fonterra’s Edendale site operational as possible, after a five-storey-high milk silo collapsed at the plant yesterday.
Silo collapse halts Edendale operation
Silo collapse halts Edendale operation
SouthlandSeptember 12

Radio station history project grew

Invercargill  historian and writer Alex Glennie admits he got a little carried away when researching the history of the Awarua radio station, south of Invercargill.
Radio station history project grew
Radio station history project grew