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Allison Rudd
allison.rudd@odt.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandSeptember 22

Home detention after fatal hunting accident

The Southland hunter who shot a fellow deerstalker after mistaking him for a deer earlier this year has been sentenced to seven months home detention, 400 hours of community service and ordered to pay $10,000 to his victim's partner.
SouthlandApril 22

Legal high shop in arson attack

The owner of a South Invercargill legal high shop attacked by arsonists early yesterday says he had no doubt he has been targeted by people who want to put him out of business.
SouthlandApril 4

Apology for cat remarks

The Invercargill City Council boss whose comments about cat traps raised the hackles of cat lovers around the world has apologised.
SportApril 2

Sports facilities: Hope over stadium's future

The chairman of the trust which runs Invercargill's debt-laden Rugby Park stadium hopes a solution to its ownership and management problems has been found.
Sports facilities: Hope over stadium's future
Sports facilities: Hope over stadium's future
NationalApril 1

19,000 catcalls censure CEO

More than 19,000 outraged cat lovers have called on Invercargill City Council chief executive Richard King to apologise for and retract his comments about cat-trapping.
19,000 catcalls censure CEO
19,000 catcalls censure CEO
NewsMarch 30

Investment over decade shows merit of ewe's milk

A decade ago, Southland businessman Keith Neylon did not know the first thing about sheep's milk.
SouthlandMarch 28

Council seeks to avert road funding reduction

The Southland District Council has suggested an alternative method of government funding for roading projects, saying options already proposed could result in an annual funding drop of more than $1 million.
SouthlandMarch 28

Council bid to increase whitebait numbers

When Environment Southland surveyed local whitebaiters last year, the main thing respondents wanted was more whitebait.
SouthlandMarch 20

$100k prize on offer for public sculpture

The organisers of a competition to produce a significant contemporary public sculpture for South Invercargill are expecting the $100,000 prize will attract national and international entries.
$100k prize on offer for public sculpture
$100k prize on offer for public sculpture
SouthlandMarch 19

Easy Rider verdict 'not fair'

A woman who lost four family members when Easy Rider sank in Foveaux Strait two years ago is distressed by a guilty verdict handed down yesterday against the widow of the skipper.
Easy Rider verdict 'not fair'
Easy Rider verdict 'not fair'