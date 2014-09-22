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Allison Rudd
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Latest
Southland
September 22
Home detention after fatal hunting accident
The Southland hunter who shot a fellow deerstalker after mistaking him for a deer earlier this year has been sentenced to seven months home detention, 400 hours of community service and ordered to pay $10,000 to his victim's partner.
Southland
April 22
Legal high shop in arson attack
The owner of a South Invercargill legal high shop attacked by arsonists early yesterday says he had no doubt he has been targeted by people who want to put him out of business.
Southland
April 4
Apology for cat remarks
The Invercargill City Council boss whose comments about cat traps raised the hackles of cat lovers around the world has apologised.
Sport
April 2
Sports facilities: Hope over stadium's future
The chairman of the trust which runs Invercargill's debt-laden Rugby Park stadium hopes a solution to its ownership and management problems has been found.
National
April 1
19,000 catcalls censure CEO
More than 19,000 outraged cat lovers have called on Invercargill City Council chief executive Richard King to apologise for and retract his comments about cat-trapping.
News
March 30
Investment over decade shows merit of ewe's milk
A decade ago, Southland businessman Keith Neylon did not know the first thing about sheep's milk.
Southland
March 28
Council seeks to avert road funding reduction
The Southland District Council has suggested an alternative method of government funding for roading projects, saying options already proposed could result in an annual funding drop of more than $1 million.
Southland
March 28
Council bid to increase whitebait numbers
When Environment Southland surveyed local whitebaiters last year, the main thing respondents wanted was more whitebait.
Southland
March 20
$100k prize on offer for public sculpture
The organisers of a competition to produce a significant contemporary public sculpture for South Invercargill are expecting the $100,000 prize will attract national and international entries.
Southland
March 19
Easy Rider verdict 'not fair'
A woman who lost four family members when Easy Rider sank in Foveaux Strait two years ago is distressed by a guilty verdict handed down yesterday against the widow of the skipper.
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