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Amasio Jutel
amasio.jutel@alliedpress.co.nz

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SouthlandApril 21

Fathers and sons in turmoil

By My Father’s Shadow follows two young brothers who venture into Lagos with their somewhat estranged father, Fola, during the 1993 Nigerian election crisis.
EntertainmentFebruary 12

Hell and fire spawned to be released

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE
Hell and fire spawned to be released
Hell and fire spawned to be released
EntertainmentFebruary 12

Chalamet makes a beautiful racket

MARTY SUPREME
Chalamet makes a beautiful racket
Chalamet makes a beautiful racket
EntertainmentFebruary 12

Office politics goes tropical

SEND HELP
Office politics goes tropical
Office politics goes tropical
SouthlandFebruary 10

Chalamet makes a beautiful racket

Marty Supreme is electric!
EntertainmentJanuary 16

Blockbusters coming in hot

Weekend Mix reviewer Amasio Jutel reveals 15 movies to watch in 2026.
Blockbusters coming in hot
Blockbusters coming in hot
EntertainmentDecember 19

Year delivers some worthy contenders

As the curtain comes down on another year of film, Weekend Mix reviewer Amasio Jutel picks his top five ... or so.
Year delivers some worthy contenders
Year delivers some worthy contenders
EntertainmentDecember 5

Girl on fire again in postpartum nightmare

Jennifer Lawrence is on fire in Lynne Ramsay’s impressionistic film about the weird and terrifying experience of postpartum depression. 
Girl on fire again in postpartum nightmare
Girl on fire again in postpartum nightmare
EntertainmentNovember 28

Dreamy scenes drawn from the well of life

Despite a lack of narrative structure and frequent flashes forward and back through time, Clint Bentley’s quiet drama about a logger in early 20th-century America relentlessly moves like the train it dreams of.
Dreamy scenes drawn from the well of life
Dreamy scenes drawn from the well of life
EntertainmentNovember 21

Villainous Pike is a trick

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t plays with the same bag of tricks to no audience astonishment.
Villainous Pike is a trick
Villainous Pike is a trick