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Amasio Jutel
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Latest
Southland
April 21
Fathers and sons in turmoil
By My Father’s Shadow follows two young brothers who venture into Lagos with their somewhat estranged father, Fola, during the 1993 Nigerian election crisis.
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February 12
Hell and fire spawned to be released
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February 12
Chalamet makes a beautiful racket
MARTY SUPREME
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February 12
Office politics goes tropical
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Southland
February 10
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January 16
Blockbusters coming in hot
Weekend Mix reviewer Amasio Jutel reveals 15 movies to watch in 2026.
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December 19
Year delivers some worthy contenders
As the curtain comes down on another year of film, Weekend Mix reviewer Amasio Jutel picks his top five ... or so.
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December 5
Girl on fire again in postpartum nightmare
Jennifer Lawrence is on fire in Lynne Ramsay’s impressionistic film about the weird and terrifying experience of postpartum depression.
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November 28
Dreamy scenes drawn from the well of life
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November 21
Villainous Pike is a trick
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