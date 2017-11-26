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Amy Parsons-King
amy@odt.co.nz
Latest
Fashion
November 26
Festive frocks
With the festive season almost upon us, you'll be needing something fabulous to wear!
News
October 3
What Kami wore
Kami, the assistant manager of Mi Piaci who's into body positivity, '90s fashion and is a huge fan of denim, shares with us her favourite items from Meridian Mall this season, and gives us insight in what she loves to wear.,
Fashion
September 5
A flair for fashion
Amy Parsons-King talks to Vicki Taylor-Blair about her path to fashion success.
News
July 25
Winter warmers
We are right in the depths of Otago's winter, so wrapping up warm when we brave the cold is a top priority!
Fashion
June 25
Fancy pants
Track pants aren't just for lounging around the house in, writes Amy Parsons-King.
Fashion
May 24
In the trenches
The trench coat is an item of clothing with a backstory etched in war, crime, glamour and drama.
Fashion
May 23
Romancing the unknown
The allure of the unknown and the intrigue of the exotic have been influential in fashion design since the inception of clothing, Amy Parsons-King discovers when talking to Madelyn Shaw, of the Smithsonian Institution.
Fashion
May 7
Velvet essential this winter
Velvet denotes opulence and luxury, and you can't help but feel a little regal when you wear it, regardless of whether you're wearing a full-length gown or quintessential '90s crushed velvet slip!
Fashion
April 18
The creation of Kahuwai
Amber Bridgman’s heritage is intertwined into every aspect of her life including her label Kahuwai. She tells Amy Parsons-King about her Australian fashion show debut.
Fashion
April 9
Luxe leather
That black biker jacket doesn't have to be the only thing in your wardrobe made of leather.
View more