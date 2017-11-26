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Amy Parsons-King
amy@odt.co.nz

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FashionNovember 26

Festive frocks

With the festive season almost upon us, you'll be needing something fabulous to wear!
NewsOctober 3

What Kami wore

Kami, the assistant manager of Mi Piaci who's into body positivity, '90s fashion and is a huge fan of denim, shares with us her favourite items from Meridian Mall this season, and gives us insight in what she loves to wear.,
What Kami wore
What Kami wore
FashionSeptember 5

A flair for fashion

Amy Parsons-King talks to Vicki Taylor-Blair about her path to fashion success.
A flair for fashion
A flair for fashion
NewsJuly 25

Winter warmers

We are right in the depths of Otago's winter, so wrapping up warm when we brave the cold is a top priority!
FashionJune 25

Fancy pants

Track pants aren't just for lounging around the house in, writes Amy Parsons-King.
Fancy pants
Fancy pants
FashionMay 24

In the trenches

The trench coat is an item of clothing with a backstory etched in war, crime, glamour and drama.
FashionMay 23

Romancing the unknown

The allure of the unknown and the intrigue of the exotic have been influential in fashion design since the inception of clothing, Amy Parsons-King discovers when talking to Madelyn Shaw, of the Smithsonian Institution.
Romancing the unknown
Romancing the unknown
FashionMay 7

Velvet essential this winter

Velvet denotes opulence and luxury, and you can't help but feel a little regal when you wear it, regardless of whether you're wearing a full-length gown or quintessential '90s crushed velvet slip!
FashionApril 18

The creation of Kahuwai

Amber Bridgman’s heritage is intertwined into every aspect of her life including her label Kahuwai. She tells Amy Parsons-King about her Australian fashion show debut.
FashionApril 9

Luxe leather

That black biker jacket doesn't have to be the only thing in your wardrobe made of leather.
Luxe leather
Luxe leather