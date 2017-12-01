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Amy Parsons-King
amy.parsons-king@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
News
December 1
The best gift a girl could ask for
Jewellery is up there as one of the best gifts ever!
News
November 10
Introducing Mickey Loves Mallory
Introducing again, but in a different way, my clever friend Cherry Hart. In a post earlier this year I featured her as a fashion zine creator, however this time I'm focusing on this multi-talented women's clothing label-Mickey Loves Mallory.
News
October 31
What Gracie wore
What Gracie from Factorie likes to wear...
News
October 25
A sunny disposition
Wearing yellow makes you mellow.
News
October 20
Am I pretty? Yes I am!
I'm getting extremely tired/infuriated with society's unrealistic expectations around female beauty. Three local women talk candidly about their bodies and perceptions of beauty, writes Amy Parsons-King.
News
October 16
Introducing Jojo Ross
I remember Jojo Ross from when she lived in Dunedin, with her icy blonde hair, and progressive style she was always intriguing, writes Amy Parsons-King.
News
October 9
Morning routine
I asked three successful, smart, honest local women to share with us their perceptions of success and their morning routines . . .
News
October 6
It's cool Gingham
Gingham is literally everywhere this season!
News
September 28
I make a statement with earrings
Other than hanging up on people (which I only do in extreme circumstances I like to communicate through what I wear. An example of this is when I wear 'statement earrings'.
News
September 26
The Dunedin Look
A few weeks ago it was New Zealand Fashion Week and although I didn't go (read my whinge in a previous post) I was involved in helping get someone else there which was pretty cool!
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