SECTIONS
Amy Parsons-King
amy.parsons-king@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

NewsDecember 1

The best gift a girl could ask for

Jewellery is up there as one of the best gifts ever!
The best gift a girl could ask for
The best gift a girl could ask for
NewsNovember 10

Introducing Mickey Loves Mallory

Introducing again, but in a different way, my clever friend Cherry Hart. In a post earlier this year I featured her as a fashion zine creator, however this time I'm focusing on this multi-talented women's clothing label-Mickey Loves Mallory.
NewsOctober 31

What Gracie wore

What Gracie from Factorie likes to wear...
What Gracie wore
What Gracie wore
NewsOctober 25

A sunny disposition

Wearing yellow makes you mellow.
NewsOctober 20

Am I pretty? Yes I am!

I'm getting extremely tired/infuriated with society's unrealistic expectations around female beauty. Three local women talk candidly about their bodies and perceptions of beauty, writes Amy Parsons-King.
Am I pretty? Yes I am!
Am I pretty? Yes I am!
NewsOctober 16

Introducing Jojo Ross

I remember Jojo Ross from when she lived in Dunedin, with her icy blonde hair, and progressive style she was always intriguing, writes Amy Parsons-King.
NewsOctober 9

Morning routine

I asked three successful, smart, honest local women to share with us their perceptions of success and their morning routines . . .
Morning routine
Morning routine
NewsOctober 6

It's cool Gingham

Gingham is literally everywhere this season!
NewsSeptember 28

I make a statement with earrings

Other than hanging up on people (which I only do in extreme circumstances I like to communicate through what I wear. An example of this is when I wear 'statement earrings'.
NewsSeptember 26

The Dunedin Look

A few weeks ago it was New Zealand Fashion Week and although I didn't go (read my whinge in a previous post) I was involved in helping get someone else there which was pretty cool!
The Dunedin Look
The Dunedin Look