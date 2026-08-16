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Anaru Eketone
Anaru Eketone
Anaru EketoneColumnist

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OpinionAugust 16

It is not the nation that pays the price - it is the individuals

In 1992 I became unemployed at a time when the national unemployment rate was nearly 11%, twice what it is now. So I was not alone.
It is not the nation that pays the price - it is the individuals
It is not the nation that pays the price - it is the individuals