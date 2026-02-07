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Andrew Ashton
andrew.ashton@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

North OtagoFebruary 7

Petition launched to save post shop

Oamaruvians are flocking to support the town’s North End post office’s attempt to avoid closure.
Petition launched to save post shop
Petition launched to save post shop
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CanterburyFebruary 7

Massive solar farms planned near Lake Benmore

Two massive solar farm projects bidding for government fast-track approval have been told to find out what their combined environmental impacts might be.
Massive solar farms planned near Lake Benmore
Massive solar farms planned near Lake Benmore
South CanterburyFebruary 3

'Stripped down to his undies': Attack on high school student described as 'waterboarding'

A "serious bullying incident", which saw a "boy at the junior hostel waterboarded and stripped down to his undies", is being investigated by the police.
'Stripped down to his undies': Attack on high school student described as 'waterboarding'
'Stripped down to his undies': Attack on high school student described as 'waterboarding'
North OtagoFebruary 3

'Serious bullying': Student 'waterboarded' at Otago school

A "serious bullying incident" at an Oamaru high school — described as waterboarding — is being investigated by police.
'Serious bullying': Student 'waterboarded' at Otago school
'Serious bullying': Student 'waterboarded' at Otago school
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North OtagoJanuary 31

Call goes out in museum’s hunt for newspaper

The Waitaki Museum is on the lookout for an important 149 yearold newspaper edition that was pivotal to the history and longevity of the Oamaru Mail.
Call goes out in museum’s hunt for newspaper
Call goes out in museum’s hunt for newspaper
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North OtagoJanuary 30

Post shop to appeal closure decision

Owners of an Oamaru post shop say they will appeal a shock decision by NZ Post to close the outlet.
Post shop to appeal closure decision
Post shop to appeal closure decision
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North OtagoJanuary 26

Seismic improvement work starts on dam’s penstocks

New shock absorbers are being installed at the Benmore hydro station in the Waitaki Valley to ensure the power producer will be operational again faster if a huge earthquake strikes.
Seismic improvement work starts on dam’s penstocks
Seismic improvement work starts on dam’s penstocks
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North OtagoJanuary 25

Couple selling luxury historic lodge that hosts rich, famous

After 16 years’ hosting famous actors, singers, politicians and ultra-wealthy tourists, the Oamaru couple behind the town’s luxurious Pen-y-bryn Lodge are selling up.
Couple selling luxury historic lodge that hosts rich, famous
Couple selling luxury historic lodge that hosts rich, famous
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North OtagoJanuary 24

Reminder dam spillway a ‘hazard’

Thrillseekers have been warned they risk prosecution, injury "or worse" if they continue riding jetskis and watercraft near the the Benmore Dam spillway.
Reminder dam spillway a ‘hazard’
Reminder dam spillway a ‘hazard’
North OtagoJanuary 24

Govt tourism boost welcomed

A $3.69 million boost in government spending on New Zealand tourism campaigns has been welcomed in the Waitaki.
Govt tourism boost welcomed
Govt tourism boost welcomed