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Latest
North Otago
February 7
Petition launched to save post shop
Oamaruvians are flocking to support the town’s North End post office’s attempt to avoid closure.
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Canterbury
February 7
Massive solar farms planned near Lake Benmore
Two massive solar farm projects bidding for government fast-track approval have been told to find out what their combined environmental impacts might be.
South Canterbury
February 3
'Stripped down to his undies': Attack on high school student described as 'waterboarding'
A "serious bullying incident", which saw a "boy at the junior hostel waterboarded and stripped down to his undies", is being investigated by the police.
North Otago
February 3
'Serious bullying': Student 'waterboarded' at Otago school
A "serious bullying incident" at an Oamaru high school — described as waterboarding — is being investigated by police.
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North Otago
January 31
Call goes out in museum’s hunt for newspaper
The Waitaki Museum is on the lookout for an important 149 yearold newspaper edition that was pivotal to the history and longevity of the Oamaru Mail.
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North Otago
January 30
Post shop to appeal closure decision
Owners of an Oamaru post shop say they will appeal a shock decision by NZ Post to close the outlet.
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North Otago
January 26
Seismic improvement work starts on dam’s penstocks
New shock absorbers are being installed at the Benmore hydro station in the Waitaki Valley to ensure the power producer will be operational again faster if a huge earthquake strikes.
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North Otago
January 25
Couple selling luxury historic lodge that hosts rich, famous
After 16 years’ hosting famous actors, singers, politicians and ultra-wealthy tourists, the Oamaru couple behind the town’s luxurious Pen-y-bryn Lodge are selling up.
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North Otago
January 24
Reminder dam spillway a ‘hazard’
Thrillseekers have been warned they risk prosecution, injury "or worse" if they continue riding jetskis and watercraft near the the Benmore Dam spillway.
North Otago
January 24
Govt tourism boost welcomed
A $3.69 million boost in government spending on New Zealand tourism campaigns has been welcomed in the Waitaki.
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