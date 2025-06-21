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Andrew Marshall
andrew.marshall@odt.co.nz

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North OtagoJune 21

Power trust candidates sought

It is "not a job for the faint-hearted" but volunteers are needed to help keep the lights on across North Otago.
Power trust candidates sought
Power trust candidates sought
SouthlandApril 9

Jamaica, a golfer’s paradise

Andrew Marshall takes a golfing holiday in Jamaica.
Jamaica, a golfer’s paradise
Jamaica, a golfer’s paradise
Life & StyleApril 8

Jamaica, a golfer’s paradise

The Caribbean’s largest English-speaking island Jamaica is a feast of flavours.
Jamaica, a golfer’s paradise
Jamaica, a golfer’s paradise
TravelMarch 4

Exploring a region of flavour

Andrew Marshall spends a few days in La Rioja’s capital Logrono, to discover a region rich in wine culture and local cuisine.
Exploring a region of flavour
Exploring a region of flavour
TravelMarch 27

Greens an oasis on golfing adventure

Golfing brothers Andrew & Paul Marshall hit the road from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in search of some of the best places to swing a club in the States.
Greens an oasis on golfing adventure
Greens an oasis on golfing adventure
TravelFebruary 20

From sea to sky, birdie to eagle

A British Columbia golf trip promises stunning scenery and local wildlife, writes Andrew Marshall.
From sea to sky, birdie to eagle
From sea to sky, birdie to eagle
TravelJanuary 30

Appreciating the journey

Travelling by boat is an excellent way to experience a destination. From cruising down the mighty Amazon River to taking the free Staten Island ferry in New York, Andrew Marshall shares eight classic boat journeys from around the world.
Appreciating the journey
Appreciating the journey
DunedinMay 24

Short sharp shaking from minor quake

Night owls were rocking and rolling early yesterday after a small earthquake struck about 30km to the west of Dunedin.
DunedinMay 24

Helicopter called on for gallery roof work

The thunder of helicopter blades will be heard above the Octagon this weekend as work on the Dunedin Public Art Gallery roof kicks in to high gear.
Helicopter called on for gallery roof work
Helicopter called on for gallery roof work
ChristchurchMay 23

Demio owners warned after another string of thefts

Police are searching for a young person responsible for eight car thefts overnight, seven of which were Mazda Demios.
Demio owners warned after another string of thefts
Demio owners warned after another string of thefts