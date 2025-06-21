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Andrew Marshall
andrew.marshall@odt.co.nz
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North Otago
June 21
Power trust candidates sought
It is "not a job for the faint-hearted" but volunteers are needed to help keep the lights on across North Otago.
Southland
April 9
Jamaica, a golfer’s paradise
Andrew Marshall takes a golfing holiday in Jamaica.
Life & Style
April 8
Jamaica, a golfer’s paradise
The Caribbean’s largest English-speaking island Jamaica is a feast of flavours.
Travel
March 4
Exploring a region of flavour
Andrew Marshall spends a few days in La Rioja’s capital Logrono, to discover a region rich in wine culture and local cuisine.
Travel
March 27
Greens an oasis on golfing adventure
Golfing brothers Andrew & Paul Marshall hit the road from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in search of some of the best places to swing a club in the States.
Travel
February 20
From sea to sky, birdie to eagle
A British Columbia golf trip promises stunning scenery and local wildlife, writes Andrew Marshall.
Travel
January 30
Appreciating the journey
Travelling by boat is an excellent way to experience a destination. From cruising down the mighty Amazon River to taking the free Staten Island ferry in New York, Andrew Marshall shares eight classic boat journeys from around the world.
Dunedin
May 24
Short sharp shaking from minor quake
Night owls were rocking and rolling early yesterday after a small earthquake struck about 30km to the west of Dunedin.
Dunedin
May 24
Helicopter called on for gallery roof work
The thunder of helicopter blades will be heard above the Octagon this weekend as work on the Dunedin Public Art Gallery roof kicks in to high gear.
Christchurch
May 23
Demio owners warned after another string of thefts
Police are searching for a young person responsible for eight car thefts overnight, seven of which were Mazda Demios.
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