GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Ani Ngawhika
ani.ngawhika@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
February 4
Opinion: buzz now anxiety, not excitement
As Waitangi Day approaches, Ani Ngawhika explores why the celebration feels different this year and why the work of acknowledging the Treaty partnership is far from finished.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
August 16
Assembling wagons
Newly assembled train wagons appeared near the Dunedin Railway station earlier this week.
Dunedin
August 15
Association between tomboys, trauma, study finds
What appears to be a "carefree" tomboy persona can sometimes be a mask for unhealed trauma.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
August 9
Getting trains back on tracks
A South Island tourism company is looking to invest in Dunedin Railways Ltd.
Dunedin
August 8
Board game being used as educational tool in Ukraine
A game inspired by the invasion of Ukraine, created by a former Dunedin resident, is now being used as an educational tool for Ukrainian students.
Fashion
August 8
Dunedin Whānau Refuge fashion sale fundraiser on
Volunteers are set to combine fashion and fundraising in a popular annual event supporting Dunedin’s women and children in need.
Fashion
August 7
WoolOn winner ready to give it another spin
As the WoolOn competition returns to Central Otago, fashion prodigy and Dunedin student Isabella Miscisco is spinning her own yarns in anticipation.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
August 6
George St tree destruction ‘disappointing’
Vandals have destroyed newly planted trees in Dunedin’s George St, causing disappointment and financial loss.
News
August 5
Rocker Jimmy Barnes suffered 'unbearable' pain after Dunedin visit
Australian rock singer Jimmy Barnes has announced the cancellation of his upcoming shows after a medical emergency while leaving Dunedin last week.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
August 5
Song quest placing ‘thrill’ for rising star
A rising singing star from Arrowtown is preparing to join the big leagues after shining at New Zealand’s most prestigious opera competition.
View more