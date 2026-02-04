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Ani Ngawhika
ani.ngawhika@alliedpress.co.nz

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DunedinFebruary 4

Opinion: buzz now anxiety, not excitement

As Waitangi Day approaches, Ani Ngawhika explores why the celebration feels different this year and why the work of acknowledging the Treaty partnership is far from finished.
Opinion: buzz now anxiety, not excitement
Opinion: buzz now anxiety, not excitement
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BusinessAugust 16

Assembling wagons

Newly assembled train wagons appeared near the Dunedin Railway station earlier this week.
Assembling wagons
Assembling wagons
DunedinAugust 15

Association between tomboys, trauma, study finds

What appears to be a "carefree" tomboy persona can sometimes be a mask for unhealed trauma.
Association between tomboys, trauma, study finds
Association between tomboys, trauma, study finds
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DunedinAugust 9

Getting trains back on tracks

A South Island tourism company is looking to invest in Dunedin Railways Ltd.
Getting trains back on tracks
Getting trains back on tracks
DunedinAugust 8

Board game being used as educational tool in Ukraine

A game inspired by the invasion of Ukraine, created by a former Dunedin resident, is now being used as an educational tool for Ukrainian students.
Board game being used as educational tool in Ukraine
Board game being used as educational tool in Ukraine
FashionAugust 8

Dunedin Whānau Refuge fashion sale fundraiser on

Volunteers are set to combine fashion and fundraising in a popular annual event supporting Dunedin’s women and children in need.
Dunedin Whānau Refuge fashion sale fundraiser on
Dunedin Whānau Refuge fashion sale fundraiser on
FashionAugust 7

WoolOn winner ready to give it another spin

As the WoolOn competition returns to Central Otago, fashion prodigy and Dunedin student Isabella Miscisco is spinning her own yarns in anticipation.
WoolOn winner ready to give it another spin
WoolOn winner ready to give it another spin
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DunedinAugust 6

George St tree destruction ‘disappointing’

Vandals have destroyed newly planted trees in Dunedin’s George St, causing disappointment and financial loss.
George St tree destruction ‘disappointing’
George St tree destruction ‘disappointing’
NewsAugust 5

Rocker Jimmy Barnes suffered 'unbearable' pain after Dunedin visit

Australian rock singer Jimmy Barnes has announced the cancellation of his upcoming shows after a medical emergency while leaving Dunedin last week.
Rocker Jimmy Barnes suffered 'unbearable' pain after Dunedin visit
Rocker Jimmy Barnes suffered 'unbearable' pain after Dunedin visit
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QueenstownAugust 5

Song quest placing ‘thrill’ for rising star

A rising singing star from Arrowtown is preparing to join the big leagues after shining at New Zealand’s most prestigious opera competition.
Song quest placing ‘thrill’ for rising star
Song quest placing ‘thrill’ for rising star