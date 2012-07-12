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Anna Chinn
anna.chinn@odt.co.nz

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Food & WineJuly 12

Plants in unlikely places: Landlord keen on greens

Anna Chinn looks at the surprising areas where plants are found.
Plants in unlikely places: Landlord keen on greens
Plants in unlikely places: Landlord keen on greens
The MixJune 10

Autumn Harvest

Curious about the life and loves of New Zealand fungi, writer Anna Chinn and photographer Emily Cannan joined the 26th national fungal foray.
Food & WineMay 15

Plants in unlikely places: A touch of Scarborough Fair

Anna Chinn looks at the surprising areas where plants are found around Dunedin.
Plants in unlikely places: A touch of Scarborough Fair
Plants in unlikely places: A touch of Scarborough Fair
The MixJanuary 5

Subterranean worlds collide

Anna Chinn examines, and plays with, the contents of Dunedin gutters.
Subterranean worlds collide
Subterranean worlds collide
The MixJanuary 4

Stardust and moonbeams

Anna Chinn examines, and plays with, the contents of Dunedin gutters.
Stardust and moonbeams
Stardust and moonbeams
The MixJanuary 4

Loyalty as a commodity

Anna Chinn examines, and plays with, the contents of Dunedin gutters.
Loyalty as a commodity
Loyalty as a commodity
The MixJanuary 4

A twinkling trinket

Anna Chinn examines, and plays with, the contents of Dunedin gutters.
A twinkling trinket
A twinkling trinket
The MixDecember 28

The rotten twin of the Venus of Willendorf

Fruit and veges can sometimes be found in the gutter. By squishing something that seems to be thoroughly rotten, we can determine whether it has any remaining food value. The pictured orange had very little.
The rotten twin of the Venus of Willendorf
The rotten twin of the Venus of Willendorf
The MixDecember 27

Down to the nitty-gritty

Anna Chinn examines, and plays with, the contents of Dunedin gutters.
Down to the nitty-gritty
Down to the nitty-gritty
DunedinJanuary 7

A berry unlikely public plant

What is it? A Chilean guava bush, a plant sometimes sold in New Zealand as a cranberry, although it is not a true cranberry. It does produce edible red berries, though, which are more aromatic than, and not at all tart like the ones more commonly associated with good bladder health.