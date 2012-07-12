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Anna Chinn
anna.chinn@odt.co.nz
Latest
Food & Wine
July 12
Plants in unlikely places: Landlord keen on greens
Anna Chinn looks at the surprising areas where plants are found.
The Mix
June 10
Autumn Harvest
Curious about the life and loves of New Zealand fungi, writer Anna Chinn and photographer Emily Cannan joined the 26th national fungal foray.
Food & Wine
May 15
Plants in unlikely places: A touch of Scarborough Fair
Anna Chinn looks at the surprising areas where plants are found around Dunedin.
The Mix
January 5
Subterranean worlds collide
Anna Chinn examines, and plays with, the contents of Dunedin gutters.
The Mix
January 4
Stardust and moonbeams
Anna Chinn examines, and plays with, the contents of Dunedin gutters.
The Mix
January 4
Loyalty as a commodity
Anna Chinn examines, and plays with, the contents of Dunedin gutters.
The Mix
January 4
A twinkling trinket
Anna Chinn examines, and plays with, the contents of Dunedin gutters.
The Mix
December 28
The rotten twin of the Venus of Willendorf
Fruit and veges can sometimes be found in the gutter. By squishing something that seems to be thoroughly rotten, we can determine whether it has any remaining food value. The pictured orange had very little.
The Mix
December 27
Down to the nitty-gritty
Anna Chinn examines, and plays with, the contents of Dunedin gutters.
Dunedin
January 7
A berry unlikely public plant
What is it? A Chilean guava bush, a plant sometimes sold in New Zealand as a cranberry, although it is not a true cranberry. It does produce edible red berries, though, which are more aromatic than, and not at all tart like the ones more commonly associated with good bladder health.
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