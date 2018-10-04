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North OtagoOctober 4

Reopening of courthouse 'a great day'

Speakers at the reopening of the historic Oamaru courthouse were glowing in their praise for the newly-restored building.
Reopening of courthouse 'a great day'
Reopening of courthouse 'a great day'
RugbyMarch 21

Rugby: Highlanders hold out Hurricanes

And just like that, the pressure is back on the Hurricanes.
CricketDecember 12

Cricket: Black Caps looking good after second day

Two wickets and a key catch to all-rounder Corey Anderson has put New Zealand in a solid position after day two of the second cricket test against the West Indies in Wellington.
Cricket: Black Caps looking good after second day
Cricket: Black Caps looking good after second day
FootballNovember 22

Football: Sigmund gearing up for a run

After spending the past 10 days as an unused substitute for the All Whites, Ben Sigmund is itching to get on the field for the Wellington Phoenix in Sydney tonight. 
Football: Sigmund gearing up for a run
Football: Sigmund gearing up for a run
FootballNovember 19

Football: Herbert won't seek another term with All Whites

If the All Whites can't achieve the near-impossible with a big win over Mexico at Wellington's Westpac Stadium tomorrow night it will be coach Ricki Herbert's last game in charge.
Football: Herbert won't seek another term with All Whites
Football: Herbert won't seek another term with All Whites
GolfNovember 19

Golf: Ko excited to make her pro debut in Florida

World No 5 Lydia Ko will make her professional debut this week at the CME Titleholders event in Florida on the LPGA Tour.
Golf: Ko excited to make her pro debut in Florida
Golf: Ko excited to make her pro debut in Florida
FootballOctober 31

Football: Fenton may finally be ready for right back role

Ernie Merrick's vision of Louis Fenton playing at right back for the Wellington Phoenix may finally take shape across the Tasman against the Melbourne Victory on Monday night.
SportOctober 29

Hockey: Busy nine months ahead for Black Sticks

This week's Oceania Cup marks the start of nine hectic months for the men's Black Sticks.
NewsOctober 25

Rugby: Tasman win Championship final

Tasman will join the big boys in the ITM Cup's Premiership division next season after they beat Hawkes Bay 26-25 in the Championship decider in Nelson tonight. 
RugbyOctober 25

Rugby: Canterbury are provincial rugby professionals

Given it's finals weekend in the ITM Cup it's only fitting that Canterbury are playing.
Rugby: Canterbury are provincial rugby professionals
Rugby: Canterbury are provincial rugby professionals