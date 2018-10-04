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Latest
North Otago
October 4
Reopening of courthouse 'a great day'
Speakers at the reopening of the historic Oamaru courthouse were glowing in their praise for the newly-restored building.
Rugby
March 21
Rugby: Highlanders hold out Hurricanes
And just like that, the pressure is back on the Hurricanes.
Cricket
December 12
Cricket: Black Caps looking good after second day
Two wickets and a key catch to all-rounder Corey Anderson has put New Zealand in a solid position after day two of the second cricket test against the West Indies in Wellington.
Football
November 22
Football: Sigmund gearing up for a run
After spending the past 10 days as an unused substitute for the All Whites, Ben Sigmund is itching to get on the field for the Wellington Phoenix in Sydney tonight.
Football
November 19
Football: Herbert won't seek another term with All Whites
If the All Whites can't achieve the near-impossible with a big win over Mexico at Wellington's Westpac Stadium tomorrow night it will be coach Ricki Herbert's last game in charge.
Golf
November 19
Golf: Ko excited to make her pro debut in Florida
World No 5 Lydia Ko will make her professional debut this week at the CME Titleholders event in Florida on the LPGA Tour.
Football
October 31
Football: Fenton may finally be ready for right back role
Ernie Merrick's vision of Louis Fenton playing at right back for the Wellington Phoenix may finally take shape across the Tasman against the Melbourne Victory on Monday night.
Sport
October 29
Hockey: Busy nine months ahead for Black Sticks
This week's Oceania Cup marks the start of nine hectic months for the men's Black Sticks.
News
October 25
Rugby: Tasman win Championship final
Tasman will join the big boys in the ITM Cup's Premiership division next season after they beat Hawkes Bay 26-25 in the Championship decider in Nelson tonight.
Rugby
October 25
Rugby: Canterbury are provincial rugby professionals
Given it's finals weekend in the ITM Cup it's only fitting that Canterbury are playing.
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