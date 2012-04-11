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Latest
National
April 11
Fired truck driver wins compensation
A truck driver fired after his truck was written off in an incident police believe was caused by mechanical failure has won more than $7000 from his former employer.
National
April 6
Lombard directors avoid jail
The Lombard Finance four have escaped jail terms and have been sentenced to community service.
National
April 4
Abusive nurse should be named, court told
A former nurse found guilty of sexually abusing residents at former Christchurch institution Templeton should be named to protect the public, the Nursing Council says.
National
March 28
Teacher's actions 'morally reprehensible'
The actions of a teacher who has refused to repay his former school about $4000 after it advanced his pay are "morally reprehensible'' but nothing can be done to make him pay.
National
March 28
Guilty verdict in 'Olivia Hope' trial
A Blenheim man has been found guilty of harassing a woman he believed to be murder victim Olivia Hope.
Business
March 1
Former director admits $103m fraud
A former Datasouth Group director who spent more than $1 million on "various female companions'' has admitted a $103 million fraud.
National
February 28
Man fired for threatening boss
A man on a warning for telling his supervisor to "**** off'' was fired after saying to the same man "I know where you live'' after a run-in only a few months later.
National
February 13
Seatbelt could have prevented garage death
The "tragic'' death of a Christchurch man who died when he lost control of his car while backing out of his garage could have been avoided had he been wearing a seatbelt, the coroner says.
National
December 23
Weather to blame for air crash: pilot's father
The father of the man piloting a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) helicopter which crashed on Anzac Day last year, claiming three lives, believes weather was to blame.
National
December 16
Journalist's death 'completely unprovoked'
Police believe journalist Phillip Cottrell was beaten to death in a random and "completely unprovoked'' attack.
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