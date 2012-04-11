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NationalApril 11

Fired truck driver wins compensation

A truck driver fired after his truck was written off in an incident police believe was caused by mechanical failure has won more than $7000 from his former employer.
NationalApril 6

Lombard directors avoid jail

The Lombard Finance four have escaped jail terms and have been sentenced to community service.
NationalApril 4

Abusive nurse should be named, court told

A former nurse found guilty of sexually abusing residents at former Christchurch institution Templeton should be named to protect the public, the Nursing Council says.
NationalMarch 28

Teacher's actions 'morally reprehensible'

The actions of a teacher who has refused to repay his former school about $4000 after it advanced his pay are &quot;morally reprehensible'' but nothing can be done to make him pay.
NationalMarch 28

Guilty verdict in 'Olivia Hope' trial

A Blenheim man has been found guilty of harassing a woman he believed to be murder victim Olivia Hope.
Guilty verdict in 'Olivia Hope' trial
Guilty verdict in 'Olivia Hope' trial
BusinessMarch 1

Former director admits $103m fraud

A former Datasouth Group director who spent more than $1 million on &quot;various female companions'' has admitted a $103 million fraud.
NationalFebruary 28

Man fired for threatening boss

A man on a warning for telling his supervisor to &quot;**** off'' was fired after saying to the same man &quot;I know where you live'' after a run-in only a few months later.
NationalFebruary 13

Seatbelt could have prevented garage death

The &quot;tragic'' death of a Christchurch man who died when he lost control of his car while backing out of his garage could have been avoided had he been wearing a seatbelt, the coroner says.
NationalDecember 23

Weather to blame for air crash: pilot's father

The father of the man piloting a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) helicopter which crashed on Anzac Day last year, claiming three lives, believes weather was to blame.
NationalDecember 16

Journalist's death 'completely unprovoked'

Police believe journalist Phillip Cottrell was beaten to death in a random and &quot;completely unprovoked'' attack.
Journalist's death 'completely unprovoked'
Journalist's death 'completely unprovoked'