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Latest
Business
October 22
Log prices rise from doldrums
New Zealand log prices have improved to the point where forestry companies can now start to reinvest after a period of low prices throughout the 2000s, Rayonier NZ managing director Paul Nicholls says.
Business
October 21
SFF announces Shannon job losses
Dunedin's Silver Fern Farms said 86 jobs at its Shannon fellmongery would go after the sale of the facility to Hastings-based Lowe Corporation.
Business
October 2
Fonterra scare a false alarm
The Ministry for Primary Industries says it has received results confirming that the bacteria found in the whey protein concentrate (WPC) manufactured by Fonterra was not the botulism-causing clostridium botulinum.
Business
September 23
Fonterra expected to fall short of forecast
Fonterra's annual earnings look set to fall short of its prospectus forecasts when the company reports its result for the July 31 financial year on Wednesday.
Business
September 15
Confidence returning to bond markets
Bond markets have undergone a sea change over the last few months, heralding the start of a more "normal" investment climate after years of unnaturally low interest rates, fixed interest specialists said.
Business
September 12
Westpac raises $800m with bond offer
Westpac New Zealand said it had raised $800 million through a five-year bond offer - the biggest ever domestic issue of its type from any New Zealand bank.
Rugby
August 15
Rugby: ITM unions back in black
New Zealand's provincial ITM Cup rugby unions are collectively back in the black, according to international accounting firm, Deloitte.
Business
August 6
Fonterra unit price gains ground
Units in the Fonterra shareholders fund recovered more ground this morning after initially sliding by 8.7 per cent on the back of the infant formula contamination scare yesterday.
Business
August 5
Botulism scare: Heads expected to roll
Heads will roll at Fonterra over the latest infant formula scare to hit the company, but chief executive Theo Spierings' job should be safe for the time being, farming sources say.
Business
August 1
Ballance trading profit rises almost 20%
Fertiliser co-operative Ballance Agri-Nutrients says cost-cutting helped drive its trading profit up by 19.8 per cent to $92.6 million, despite last summer's drought reducing demand.
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