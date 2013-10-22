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BusinessOctober 22

Log prices rise from doldrums

New Zealand log prices have improved to the point where forestry companies can now start to reinvest after a period of low prices throughout the 2000s, Rayonier NZ managing director Paul Nicholls says.
BusinessOctober 21

SFF announces Shannon job losses

Dunedin's Silver Fern Farms said 86 jobs at its Shannon fellmongery would go after the sale of the facility to Hastings-based Lowe Corporation.
BusinessOctober 2

Fonterra scare a false alarm

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it has received results confirming that the bacteria found in the whey protein concentrate (WPC) manufactured by Fonterra was not the botulism-causing clostridium botulinum.
BusinessSeptember 23

Fonterra expected to fall short of forecast

Fonterra's annual earnings look set to fall short of its prospectus forecasts when the company reports its result for the July 31 financial year on Wednesday.
BusinessSeptember 15

Confidence returning to bond markets

Bond markets have undergone a sea change over the last few months, heralding the start of a more &quot;normal&quot; investment climate after years of unnaturally low interest rates, fixed interest specialists said.
BusinessSeptember 12

Westpac raises $800m with bond offer

Westpac New Zealand said it had raised $800 million through a five-year bond offer - the biggest ever domestic issue of its type from any New Zealand bank.
RugbyAugust 15

Rugby: ITM unions back in black

New Zealand's provincial ITM Cup rugby unions are collectively back in the black, according to international accounting firm, Deloitte.
BusinessAugust 6

Fonterra unit price gains ground

Units in the Fonterra shareholders fund recovered more ground this morning after initially sliding by 8.7 per cent on the back of the infant formula contamination scare yesterday.
BusinessAugust 5

Botulism scare: Heads expected to roll

Heads will roll at Fonterra over the latest infant formula scare to hit the company, but chief executive Theo Spierings' job should be safe for the time being, farming sources say.
BusinessAugust 1

Ballance trading profit rises almost 20%

Fertiliser co-operative Ballance Agri-Nutrients says cost-cutting helped drive its trading profit up by 19.8 per cent to $92.6 million, despite last summer's drought reducing demand.