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Latest
National
July 29
Jailed juror takes case to High Court
A juror sentenced to 10 days in prison after refusing to take the oath or affirmation has taken his case to the High Court.
National
July 29
Guilty plea over soldier's death
The Army has pleaded guilty over the death of a soldier who died when he fell out of a boat last September.
National
July 23
Teen pleads not guilty over shooting
A teenager accused of shooting and killing his friend with a high-powered air rifle after a day of drinking and cannabis smoking has pleaded not guilty.
National
July 22
Reid lawyer asks for clean slate
The lawyer accused of smuggling an iPhone, cigarettes and a lighter to convicted rapist and murderer Liam Reid in prison will seek to keep her criminal record clean if found guilty.
National
July 12
Preventive detention sought after prison guard attack
A prison guard whose jaw was broken in two places by a violent inmate has had corrective surgery for almost two years and will never return to work.
National
July 11
Reluctant juror jailed
He was supposed to be doing his civic duty and sitting on a jury - instead James McAllister has been sentenced to 10 days in prison.
National
July 9
Computers analysed in teacher sex abuse case
Police are analysing computers associated with a teacher accused of sexually abusing six students.
National
July 1
Harawira nephew jailed for beating boy
A nephew of Hone Harawira has been jailed for chasing a boy into his home and beating him in his bedroom before stealing a whale bone necklace.
National
June 25
Man 'filmed indecency while woman slept'
A man broke into an Auckland home and filmed a sleeping woman on a couch while he did a sexual act, a court has heard.
National
June 19
Nun admits breaking girl's arm
A nun has admitted breaking the arm of a 9-year-old at Sunday School after the girl failed to get an action song right.
View more