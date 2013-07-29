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NationalJuly 29

Jailed juror takes case to High Court

A juror sentenced to 10 days in prison after refusing to take the oath or affirmation has taken his case to the High Court.
Jailed juror takes case to High Court
Jailed juror takes case to High Court
NationalJuly 29

Guilty plea over soldier's death

The Army has pleaded guilty over the death of a soldier who died when he fell out of a boat last September.
Guilty plea over soldier's death
Guilty plea over soldier's death
NationalJuly 23

Teen pleads not guilty over shooting

A teenager accused of shooting and killing his friend with a high-powered air rifle after a day of drinking and cannabis smoking has pleaded not guilty.
NationalJuly 22

Reid lawyer asks for clean slate

The lawyer accused of smuggling an iPhone, cigarettes and a lighter to convicted rapist and murderer Liam Reid in prison will seek to keep her criminal record clean if found guilty.
Reid lawyer asks for clean slate
Reid lawyer asks for clean slate
NationalJuly 12

Preventive detention sought after prison guard attack

A prison guard whose jaw was broken in two places by a violent inmate has had corrective surgery for almost two years and will never return to work.
NationalJuly 11

Reluctant juror jailed

He was supposed to be doing his civic duty and sitting on a jury - instead James McAllister has been sentenced to 10 days in prison.
NationalJuly 9

Computers analysed in teacher sex abuse case

Police are analysing computers associated with a teacher accused of sexually abusing six students.
NationalJuly 1

Harawira nephew jailed for beating boy

A nephew of Hone Harawira has been jailed for chasing a boy into his home and beating him in his bedroom before stealing a whale bone necklace.
NationalJune 25

Man 'filmed indecency while woman slept'

A man broke into an Auckland home and filmed a sleeping woman on a couch while he did a sexual act, a court has heard.
NationalJune 19

Nun admits breaking girl's arm

A nun has admitted breaking the arm of a 9-year-old at Sunday School after the girl failed to get an action song right.