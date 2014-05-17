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NationalMay 17

Man survives 40m plunge down cliff

A contractor who plunged 40m down the same cliff where his uncle fell to his death has spoken of his miraculous survival.
Man survives 40m plunge down cliff
Man survives 40m plunge down cliff
EntertainmentJanuary 29

Lorde welcomed home by adoring fans

Singer-songwriter Lorde was swamped by fans and media when she arrived home to Auckland this morning after a whirlwind week in Los Angeles which saw her become a global superstar.
Lorde welcomed home by adoring fans
Lorde welcomed home by adoring fans
NationalJanuary 13

Group helpless to save cyclist hit by truck

Group helpless to save cyclist hit by truck
Group helpless to save cyclist hit by truck
NationalJanuary 13

Kiwi victim of Sydney king-hit

A young New Zealand man appears to have escaped permanent injury after he was king hit as he and his brother walked home from a Sydney club early on Saturday, his father says.
NationalJanuary 13

Police slam checkpoint alert page

A Facebook page which alerts members to police checkpoints is encouraging drunk drivers to take their chances with all of our lives, police say.
NationalDecember 21

Bush fire threatened key power link

Firefighters have contained a large bush fire that came dangerously close to destroying the main power feed between the North and South Islands.
QueenstownDecember 10

Choppers in crash on glacier

A pilot who was seriously injured when his helicopter clipped another chopper and crashed in Mt Aspiring National Park yesterday was very experienced, his company's director says.
Choppers in crash on glacier
Choppers in crash on glacier
NationalDecember 10

Woman jailed for killing Baby Popo

The family of a baby murdered by the woman who was supposed to be caring for him say they feel justice has been served after she was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.
Woman jailed for killing Baby Popo
Woman jailed for killing Baby Popo
NationalDecember 10

Climbers die on mountain

One of two climbers who died after being trapped on Mt Taranaki this weekend had texted her father saying she didn't expect to survive.
Climbers die on mountain
Climbers die on mountain
NationalNovember 23

Man killed as garden wall collapses

A man is dead after a wall fell on him as he worked in his Blenheim garden yesterday.
Man killed as garden wall collapses
Man killed as garden wall collapses