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Latest
National
May 17
Man survives 40m plunge down cliff
A contractor who plunged 40m down the same cliff where his uncle fell to his death has spoken of his miraculous survival.
Entertainment
January 29
Lorde welcomed home by adoring fans
Singer-songwriter Lorde was swamped by fans and media when she arrived home to Auckland this morning after a whirlwind week in Los Angeles which saw her become a global superstar.
National
January 13
Group helpless to save cyclist hit by truck
National
January 13
Kiwi victim of Sydney king-hit
A young New Zealand man appears to have escaped permanent injury after he was king hit as he and his brother walked home from a Sydney club early on Saturday, his father says.
National
January 13
Police slam checkpoint alert page
A Facebook page which alerts members to police checkpoints is encouraging drunk drivers to take their chances with all of our lives, police say.
National
December 21
Bush fire threatened key power link
Firefighters have contained a large bush fire that came dangerously close to destroying the main power feed between the North and South Islands.
Queenstown
December 10
Choppers in crash on glacier
A pilot who was seriously injured when his helicopter clipped another chopper and crashed in Mt Aspiring National Park yesterday was very experienced, his company's director says.
National
December 10
Woman jailed for killing Baby Popo
The family of a baby murdered by the woman who was supposed to be caring for him say they feel justice has been served after she was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.
National
December 10
Climbers die on mountain
One of two climbers who died after being trapped on Mt Taranaki this weekend had texted her father saying she didn't expect to survive.
National
November 23
Man killed as garden wall collapses
A man is dead after a wall fell on him as he worked in his Blenheim garden yesterday.
View more