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Latest
National
January 6
Teen arrested for shooting at cars
A 16-year-old Hamilton boy was arrested this morning after walking down the middle of the road shooting at passing cars and smashing windows.
National
January 6
Balloon tragedy victims remembered
Jan and Annie Jordaan were never able to meet their son's "energetic and vibrant" girlfriend, but it's because of the relationship that they have made a new set of friends - in her parents.
National
December 30
Lost runner survives two nights in bush
A man who got disoriented while running in the Tararua Range on Saturday spent a night in the open, suffering through winter-like conditions, before finding a hutt where he could warm up and get some sleep.
National
December 12
Victim remembered as 'perfect mum'
A woman who was murdered in her Wellington home last week has been remembered as "more perfect than perfect" by her 15-year-old son.
National
December 12
Mountaineer fell to death after slipping in mud
One of the most experienced mountaineers to have ever climbed in New Zealand fell to his death when he slipped on a patch of mud while climbing in Fiordland earlier this year.
National
November 30
Drunk boatie fell overboard, drowned
A boatie was unable to pull his drunken friend to safety after he fell overboard while urinating over the side of the launch they were on in the Marlborough Sounds.
National
November 25
Outrage as Jetstar cancels Christmas flights
New Zealanders living in Melbourne have had their Christmas plans thrown into turmoil after being told by Jetstar that some flights home for the festive season have been cancelled.
National
November 24
Fond memories of Wellington Prison
As Uwe Preuss walks through Wellington Prison he can point out where he got married, where he conceived his daughter and the cells he called home for a third of his life.
National
November 23
Bar ordered to conjure up magician's lost wages
A street magician who quit his day job to perform at an Auckland bar lost out on more than $2000 in wages when his employer failed to pay him regularly.
National
November 21
Nurse shaken after man demands drugs
A Wellington vet nurse has been left shaken but uninjured after a man forced his way into a clinic and demanded drugs.
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