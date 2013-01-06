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NationalJanuary 6

Teen arrested for shooting at cars

A 16-year-old Hamilton boy was arrested this morning after walking down the middle of the road shooting at passing cars and smashing windows.
NationalJanuary 6

Balloon tragedy victims remembered

Jan and Annie Jordaan were never able to meet their son's &quot;energetic and vibrant&quot; girlfriend, but it's because of the relationship that they have made a new set of friends - in her parents.
NationalDecember 30

Lost runner survives two nights in bush

A man who got disoriented while running in the Tararua Range on Saturday spent a night in the open, suffering through winter-like conditions, before finding a hutt where he could warm up and get some sleep.
NationalDecember 12

Victim remembered as 'perfect mum'

A woman who was murdered in her Wellington home last week has been remembered as &quot;more perfect than perfect&quot; by her 15-year-old son.
Victim remembered as 'perfect mum'
Victim remembered as 'perfect mum'
NationalDecember 12

Mountaineer fell to death after slipping in mud

One of the most experienced mountaineers to have ever climbed in New Zealand fell to his death when he slipped on a patch of mud while climbing in Fiordland earlier this year.
NationalNovember 30

Drunk boatie fell overboard, drowned

A boatie was unable to pull his drunken friend to safety after he fell overboard while urinating over the side of the launch they were on in the Marlborough Sounds.
NationalNovember 25

Outrage as Jetstar cancels Christmas flights

New Zealanders living in Melbourne have had their Christmas plans thrown into turmoil after being told by Jetstar that some flights home for the festive season have been cancelled.
NationalNovember 24

Fond memories of Wellington Prison

As Uwe Preuss walks through Wellington Prison he can point out where he got married, where he conceived his daughter and the cells he called home for a third of his life.
NationalNovember 23

Bar ordered to conjure up magician's lost wages

A street magician who quit his day job to perform at an Auckland bar lost out on more than $2000 in wages when his employer failed to pay him regularly.
NationalNovember 21

Nurse shaken after man demands drugs

A Wellington vet nurse has been left shaken but uninjured after a man forced his way into a clinic and demanded drugs.