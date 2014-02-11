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Latest
National
February 11
Dying man's wish to meet baby daughter fulfilled
A doctor dying of cancer, whose only wish was to live to meet his baby daughter, has been able to help deliver her and cut the cord after the birth.
National
November 9
Police shooting 'justified'
Police were justified in shooting a knife-wielding Somalian refugee who was on a violent rampage across Christchurch, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has ruled.
Entertainment
November 5
Conchords nominated for Billboard award
Flight of the Conchords have been nominated for a top Billboard award for their high-selling comedy tour of Australia and New Zealand.
National
November 5
Air NZ Hobbit video draws 6 million views
Air New Zealand's new Hobbit-themed inflight safety video has received more than six million YouTube views in four days.
National
November 4
Grave desecration charges dropped
Police plan to drop charges against one of the men accused of being involved in the desecration of Jewish graves in Auckland.
National
September 11
'Waiting game' as magma bubbles under Tongariro
Magma is bubbling under Mt Tongariro, indicating another larger eruption or a series of volcanic events is still a possibility, tests have revealed.
Canterbury
August 31
Teens praised for drink-driver rescue bid
A coroner has praised three teenagers for their efforts to rescue a drunk driver who was crushed to death by his runaway car near Timaru.
National
July 31
Pike River firm opts not to fight charges
Pike River Coal Ltd did not fight 10 charges in the Greymouth District Court today arising from the fatal mine explosion that killed 29 men underground in November 2010.
National
May 22
Oil slick found in search for missing chopper
Search teams looking for pilot missing after a helicopter went down in an isolated north Canterbury lake have spotted a possible crash site.
National
May 21
Man charged with journalist's murder
Police have charged a 31-year-old unemployed Whanganui man with the murder of veteran journalist Derek Round.
View more