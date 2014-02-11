SECTIONS
apnz apnz
hayden@odt.co.nz

Latest

NationalFebruary 11

Dying man's wish to meet baby daughter fulfilled

A doctor dying of cancer, whose only wish was to live to meet his baby daughter, has been able to help deliver her and cut the cord after the birth.
Dying man's wish to meet baby daughter fulfilled
Dying man's wish to meet baby daughter fulfilled
NationalNovember 9

Police shooting 'justified'

Police were justified in shooting a knife-wielding Somalian refugee who was on a violent rampage across Christchurch, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has ruled.
EntertainmentNovember 5

Conchords nominated for Billboard award

Flight of the Conchords have been nominated for a top Billboard award for their high-selling comedy tour of Australia and New Zealand.
Conchords nominated for Billboard award
Conchords nominated for Billboard award
NationalNovember 5

Air NZ Hobbit video draws 6 million views

Air New Zealand's new Hobbit-themed inflight safety video has received more than six million YouTube views in four days.
Air NZ Hobbit video draws 6 million views
Air NZ Hobbit video draws 6 million views
NationalNovember 4

Grave desecration charges dropped

Police plan to drop charges against one of the men accused of being involved in the desecration of Jewish graves in Auckland.
NationalSeptember 11

'Waiting game' as magma bubbles under Tongariro

Magma is bubbling under Mt Tongariro, indicating another larger eruption or a series of volcanic events is still a possibility, tests have revealed.
'Waiting game' as magma bubbles under Tongariro
'Waiting game' as magma bubbles under Tongariro
CanterburyAugust 31

Teens praised for drink-driver rescue bid

A coroner has praised three teenagers for their efforts to rescue a drunk driver who was crushed to death by his runaway car near Timaru.
NationalJuly 31

Pike River firm opts not to fight charges

Pike River Coal Ltd did not fight 10 charges in the Greymouth District Court today arising from the fatal mine explosion that killed 29 men underground in November 2010.
Pike River firm opts not to fight charges
Pike River firm opts not to fight charges
NationalMay 22

Oil slick found in search for missing chopper

Search teams looking for pilot missing after a helicopter went down in an isolated north Canterbury lake have spotted a possible crash site.
NationalMay 21

Man charged with journalist's murder

Police have charged a 31-year-old unemployed Whanganui man with the murder of veteran journalist Derek Round.