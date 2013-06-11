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Latest
Dunedin
June 11
$13,000 payout for Dunedin removal worker
A removal worker who claimed he was was hit by his boss with a stepladder and suffered other threats and injuries during his employment has been awarded $13,000.
National
May 30
Court appearance on historic sex offence charges
A 68-year-old man charged with several historic sexual offences has appeared at Waitakere District Court.
National
May 22
Church Minister cleared of assaulting referee
A church minister has been cleared of assaulting an off-duty police officer who was refereeing his son's under-10 rugby game in a disagreement over a try.
National
May 21
NZ man accused of murdering wife in Canada
An ex pat New Zealander accused of murdering his wife has gone on trial in Canada.
News
May 20
Dixon inquest: Procedural faults highlighted
Convicted murderer Antonie Dixon was seen naked, bleeding and with a cloth cord from his anti-suicide gown tied around his neck seven minutes before Corrections staff entered his cell at Auckland Prison on the day he died from self-strangulation.
Queenstown
May 20
Queenstown driver paid $63,000 after sexual harrassment
A female truck driver working in Queenstown has been awarded more than $63,000 for being sexually harassed, discriminated against because of her gender and unjustifiably dismissed from her job.
National
May 20
Sworn cop denied bail
A sworn police officer facing a raft of charges relating to the manufacture and distribution of drugs has been denied bail.
National
April 30
House prices hit new high
Buying a property has just become more expensive than ever before with the average national asking price reaching a record high last month, according to new figures.
National
April 23
Man killed in disc grinder accident named
A Christchurch man who suffered fatal injuries when the disc grinder he was using sliced into his chest has been named as John Hebden.
National
March 26
Underage prostitutes 'earning $600 a night'
Prostitutes as young as 13 are earning up to $600 a night in south Auckland, according to an MP who will be at a meeting called by community leaders to discuss an "outbreak" of underage street workers in the area.
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