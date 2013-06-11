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DunedinJune 11

$13,000 payout for Dunedin removal worker

A removal worker who claimed he was was hit by his boss with a stepladder and suffered other threats and injuries during his employment has been awarded $13,000.
NationalMay 30

Court appearance on historic sex offence charges

A 68-year-old man charged with several historic sexual offences has appeared at Waitakere District Court.
NationalMay 22

Church Minister cleared of assaulting referee

A church minister has been cleared of assaulting an off-duty police officer who was refereeing his son's under-10 rugby game in a disagreement over a try.
NationalMay 21

NZ man accused of murdering wife in Canada

An ex pat New Zealander accused of murdering his wife has gone on trial in Canada.
NewsMay 20

Dixon inquest: Procedural faults highlighted

Convicted murderer Antonie Dixon was seen naked, bleeding and with a cloth cord from his anti-suicide gown tied around his neck seven minutes before Corrections staff entered his cell at Auckland Prison on the day he died from self-strangulation.
Dixon inquest: Procedural faults highlighted
Dixon inquest: Procedural faults highlighted
QueenstownMay 20

Queenstown driver paid $63,000 after sexual harrassment

A female truck driver working in Queenstown has been awarded more than $63,000 for being sexually harassed, discriminated against because of her gender and unjustifiably dismissed from her job.
NationalMay 20

Sworn cop denied bail

A sworn police officer facing a raft of charges relating to the manufacture and distribution of drugs has been denied bail.
NationalApril 30

House prices hit new high

Buying a property has just become more expensive than ever before with the average national asking price reaching a record high last month, according to new figures.
NationalApril 23

Man killed in disc grinder accident named

A Christchurch man who suffered fatal injuries when the disc grinder he was using sliced into his chest has been named as John Hebden.
NationalMarch 26

Underage prostitutes 'earning $600 a night'

Prostitutes as young as 13 are earning up to $600 a night in south Auckland, according to an MP who will be at a meeting called by community leaders to discuss an &quot;outbreak&quot; of underage street workers in the area.
Underage prostitutes 'earning $600 a night'
Underage prostitutes 'earning $600 a night'