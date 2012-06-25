GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
apnz apnz
hayley@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
June 25
Poor bear brunt of infectious disease increase
The number of people admitted to hospitals with infectious diseases has more than doubled over the last 20 years, with children, elderly and lower socio-economic groups bearing the brunt of the diseases.
News
March 6
Child porn photographer becomes ill at sentencing
The sentencing of a man who took sexual pictures of a young Russian girl has been put off to next week after he became ill in court today.
National
March 5
Homes without power after storm
Remote Powerco customers could face another three days before their power is restored in the wake of the weekend storms.
Entertainment
February 29
Keisha in Oscar night assault
The on-off boyfriend of Keisha Castle-Hughes has been charged with assaulting the Academy Award-nominated actress following an Oscars function in Auckland.
National
February 24
Blakie killer remains beind bars
The killer of Timaru woman Lisa Blakie will remain behind bars for another year.
National
February 23
All NZ hot air balloons to be inspected
All 73 hot air balloons operating in New Zealand will be urgently checked for safety issues, after a preliminary report into the Carterton balloon crash found the balloon may not have met maintenance requirements.
National
February 23
Fatal crash blamed on road confusion
A Canadian tourist whose wife died when their campervan collided with a truck in Waikato today had driven on to a state highway thinking it was a roundabout, says a witness.
National
February 11
One dead, two injured in crash
A serious Hawkes Bay crash that claimed the life of one and left two injured has shocked locals.
National
February 1
Breastfeeding on motorways shocks police
Police have handed out $150 fines for three cases of women breastfeeding while travelling in cars on the motorway, and to drivers of a number of vehicles in which children were travelling in the footwells or boots.
National
February 1
Motorcyclist dead on holiday highway
One person is dead and two others are injured after a serious crash on a key Coromandel holiday highway this afternoon.
View more