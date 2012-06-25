SECTIONS
apnz apnz
hayley@odt.co.nz

Latest

NewsJune 25

Poor bear brunt of infectious disease increase

The number of people admitted to hospitals with infectious diseases has more than doubled over the last 20 years, with children, elderly and lower socio-economic groups bearing the brunt of the diseases.
NewsMarch 6

Child porn photographer becomes ill at sentencing

The sentencing of a man who took sexual pictures of a young Russian girl has been put off to next week after he became ill in court today.
NationalMarch 5

Homes without power after storm

Remote Powerco customers could face another three days before their power is restored in the wake of the weekend storms.
Homes without power after storm
Homes without power after storm
EntertainmentFebruary 29

Keisha in Oscar night assault

The on-off boyfriend of Keisha Castle-Hughes has been charged with assaulting the Academy Award-nominated actress following an Oscars function in Auckland.
Keisha in Oscar night assault
Keisha in Oscar night assault
NationalFebruary 24

Blakie killer remains beind bars

The killer of Timaru woman Lisa Blakie will remain behind bars for another year.
NationalFebruary 23

All NZ hot air balloons to be inspected

All 73 hot air balloons operating in New Zealand will be urgently checked for safety issues, after a preliminary report into the Carterton balloon crash found the balloon may not have met maintenance requirements.
NationalFebruary 23

Fatal crash blamed on road confusion

A Canadian tourist whose wife died when their campervan collided with a truck in Waikato today had driven on to a state highway thinking it was a roundabout, says a witness.
NationalFebruary 11

One dead, two injured in crash

A serious Hawkes Bay crash that claimed the life of one and left two injured has shocked locals.
NationalFebruary 1

Breastfeeding on motorways shocks police

Police have handed out $150 fines for three cases of women breastfeeding while travelling in cars on the motorway, and to drivers of a number of vehicles in which children were travelling in the footwells or boots.
NationalFebruary 1

Motorcyclist dead on holiday highway

One person is dead and two others are injured after a serious crash on a key Coromandel holiday highway this afternoon.